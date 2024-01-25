Part Time Accounting Support
Are you looking for a part time job as an Accounting Support in an exiting start up company in Helsingborg? Look no further- this could be the job for you!
// ABOUT THE POSITION
Alvier Mechatronics AB is currently seeking a part-time Accounting Assistant to join our dynamic team, dedicating approximately one day a week to the role. Reporting directly to our CEO, your responsibilities will include:
• Assisting our CSO in quotation work for Sales & Business Development
• Developing methods to streamline forecasting, including linking projects and line costs (Excel-based)
• Creating efficient methods for generating KPIs in the areas of business development and finance
• Providing support for the monthly compilation and analysis of KPIs
• Assisting in marketing initiatives
• Supporting external communication, including activities related to purchasing and marketing channels
Your role will offer diverse and engaging assignments, providing ample opportunities for you to take the initiative. We operate from modern offices close to the sea side in Helsingborg city, and this role requires attendance in the office.
// ABOUT YOU
As we seek a part-time support member, you may be a student studying economics or a related field. While an understanding of economics and some experience in similar tasks is preferred, the key is your interest in supporting the company in financial and marketing aspects. We want you to be structured, thorough, and effective in both written and verbal communication. Fluency in both English and Swedish is essential for effective communication in our global company.
Proficiency in Excel is a must. Given the varied nature of the assignments, we are looking for someone who can take initiative and work independently, even when faced with uncertainties. If you thrive in a team environment filled with energy and team spirit, this is the ideal workplace for you.
// ABOUT ALVIER MECHATRONICS
Alvier Mechatronics is a fast-growing start-up engineering service company with colleagues in Sweden, Germany, and the US. We are a reliable partner of leading global automotive and industrial companies by providing development for e-drive systems. We offer a fast track from concept through design, simulation, prototyping and validation. Combining system, design and material competence, we optimize e-drives for a sustainable future.
The development of e-drives goes far beyond the electric machine. To achieve increasingly challenging requirements on cost, efficiency, performance and sustainability, an efficient interaction of motor, power electronics, mechanical integration as well as the control strategy is required. Together with our industrial and academic partners, we cover a wide range of expertise in design and multiphysics simulations, electric motors, power electronics and transmissions.
Creativity, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation are our values which guide us everyday. Our mission is to offer a good and meaningful workplace where you develop and reach your full potential. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. Welcome to join a global team with exiting assignments and highly engaged employees.
