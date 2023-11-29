Parametrization of Li-ion battery model via optimization
Background:
Physic-based battery models are important tools in understanding and development of battery technology as well as designing and improving control strategies. These models are reliable if only they are parametrized accurately. However, not all applications allow an invasive parametrization via detailed experimental measurements, leaving us with an alternative method of parameter estimation via optimization. A well-structured optimization framework is proven to be capable of filling this gap, with an acceptable reliability, and it will facilitate building up more complex models.
Scope:
The period is one semester, 30 ECTS, and the preferable start time would be spring 2024. The scope of the work includes these steps:
Review of the existing methods in the field (physic-based models plus optimization).
Create the initial full or reduced order model (optimization seed).
Building up the framework having DOE and parameters sensitivity in mind.
Optimization and exploring possible ways of validating the results.
Student Profile:
This thesis is suitable for two engineering students with educational background within the field of Material Science, Electrical Engineering, Physics and/or Chemistry. The thesis works requires a good programming knowledge in Python. Understanding the physical, electrochemical, or control aspects of the Li-ion battery is a merit.
Contacts:
Torbjörn Thiringer (torbjorn.thiringer@chalmers.se
)
Masood Tamadondar (masood.tamadondar@consultant.volvo.com
)
Niladri Roy Chowdhury (niladri.roy.chowdhury@volvo.com
)
