Panasonic Service Planner - Stockholm
NRG Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NRG Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Service Planner for Panasonic (Temporary Position) Panasonic is looking for a consultant for a 6-month temporary position as a Service Planner, starting in mid-April and running until the end of September or mid-October.
About Panasonic Panasonic is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, enterprise solutions, and device industries.
Every moment of every day, people all over the world turn to Panasonic to make their lives simpler, more enjoyable, more productive, and more secure. Since our founding almost a century ago, we've been committed to improving people's lives and making the world a better place-one customer, one business, one innovative leap at a time. Come join our journey.
About the Role
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring efficient data entry, scheduling, and administrative procedures to optimize resource allocation for exceptional customer service. Your focus will be on prioritizing the service team's efforts to achieve the best customer outcomes while maintaining a resilient and effective operational capability.
Responsibilities
Control and optimize service contracts, and appropriate resource allocation for service needs. Proactively identify and feedback suggestions for improvement to the management.
Analyze data and track KPI's on service activities and suggest appropriate measures for improvement.
Coordinate the commissioning activities with internal and external partners, including control whether all necessary information is available, cost calculation, and control whether the activity can be authorized for payment.
Keep track of costs related to service activities to feedback for the Team Leader or manager in case of extra cost and required authorizations.
Continuously optimize and manage the service schedules.
Handle administrative tasks, including reporting, benchmarking, and supporting relevant projects.
Qalification & Experience
Experience and proficiency with Sales Force, SAP, and Excel is essential.
3-5 years of experience in service planning or technical service.
Experience with process management, KPIs, and analysis.
Strong organizational and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Willingness to travel.
We Offer
A 6-month temporary position with a start in mid-April.
A dynamic and exciting role in a global company.
The opportunity to be part of Panasonic's successful team and develop in a fast-paced environment.
Other
In this postion, you will be employed by NRG Sweden AB but perform the work on behalf of panasonic. This is a full-time temporary position from April until the end of September or mid-October.
Please send in your resumé as soon as possible as interviews are taking place on an ongoing basis. Questions (not applications) about the service can be asked to Ella Seger: seger@nordicretailgroup.com
About Nordic Retail Group
Nordic Retail Group is a full-service retail agency, founded in 1997 and is represented in all four Nordic countries and Benelux. We focus on helping our clients build their brands and reach their goals by offering staffing, recruitment, creative studio, and innovative inventions for our clients. We have built a strong team and we know what's needed for a brand to succeed in retail, and how to increase sales both locally and globally.
We highly value having a diverse team with different types of experiences and backgrounds included in the mix. It's important to us that everyone feels valued, appreciated and like an important part of our team. Most importantly, we want our staff to love coming to work. Like our founders always says: "You should not only whistle on your way home from the office - but also on your way to the office."
Visit our website www.nordicretailgroup.com
for more information. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NRG Sweden AB
(org.nr 556611-9474), http://nordicretailgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Nordic Retail Group Kontakt
Ella Seger seger@nordicretailgroup.com Jobbnummer
9185349