Painter
2023-05-04
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
We are now looking for an experienced painter to support Candela's growth ambitions.
Core responsibilities:
• Cleaning and sanding the carbon fiber prior to painting.
• Priming and preparing for paint.
• Using spray-painting to paint the surfaces.
• Polishing the painted surfaces.
• Maintaining technical equipment for the job and ensuring that they are in working order.
• Follow company guidelines and safety protocols.
To be successful in the role you probably:
You have previous experience from working as a painter in an industry environment where focus has been on finish and precision. You can learn fast and a willingness to be part of an ambitious team with a high working pace and short decision paths. Lastly, you think the products we are developing and producing are really cool!
Requirements
• Experience of working with spray priming/prepping/painting and fine painting in an industry environment.
• Interest in and/or experience from setting up a painting process. This includes defining the needs from a health & safety, facility, and tools perspective.
• Ability to communicate in English (Swedish is a plus).
• To be physically allowed to work in an environment where you are exposed to dust particles and chemicals.
• To be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on.
Start date: As soon as possible
Scope: Full-time
Location: At our production facility in Rotebro, Sollentuna. We also have a production facility in Gåshaga, Lidingö. You need to be prepared to work from both facilities.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it's ready. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
