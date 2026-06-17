Paint Sand & Polish Technician
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Lackerarjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla lackerarjobb i Ängelholm
2026-06-17
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The Sand and Polish Technician is responsible for refining painted surfaces to the highest possible finish quality. This role focuses on defect removal, surface leveling, precision sanding, high-gloss polishing, and final visual enhancement in accordance with Koenigsegg's quality standards.
The position plays a critical role in delivering flawless, show-quality finishes on visible components, ensuring that every surface meets the highest standards of craftsmanship, appearance, and attention to detail.
Responsibilities
Perform sanding and polishing operations on painted surfaces to achieve a flawless finish.
Carry out precision sanding and blocking to create perfectly flat and smooth surfaces.
Remove surface imperfections such as orange peel, dust inclusions, scratches, and other minor defects.
Inspect and evaluate finish quality, identifying and implementing appropriate corrective actions.
Safely and effectively operate polishing equipment, tools, and compounds.
Maintain surface geometry, panel contours, and overall design intent throughout the finishing process.
Strong experience with sanding, blocking, and polishing techniques.
Good understanding of paint thickness, surface sensitivity, and material behavior.
Excellent manual precision, consistency, and attention to detail.
Ability to assess visual quality, surface flatness, and overall finish standards.
Experience working with premium or high-end finish requirements.
Ability to maintain a clean, organized, and efficient work environment.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible – requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
252 24 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
9967808