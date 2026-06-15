Paint Preparation Technician
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Maskinoperatörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskinoperatörsjobb i Ängelholm
2026-06-15
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Paint Preparation Technician plays a key role in delivering the exceptional paint finish expected of every Koenigsegg vehicle. In this position, you will ensure that all components are meticulously prepared prior to paint application, following rigorous surface preparation standards that support both appearance and long-term performance.
Working closely with our Paint and Finish Specialists, you will help secure optimal coating readiness and contribute directly to the world-class craftsmanship and quality that define Koenigsegg.
Responsibilities
• Perform surface preparation, including sanding, cleaning, filling, and masking• Inspect surfaces to verify readiness prior to paint application• Identify defects or surface irregularities and take corrective actions as required• Prepare components according to work instructions and quality standards• Handle materials and tools in accordance with safety and environmental regulations• Maintain a clean, organized, and efficient work area
• Experience with surface preparation techniques• Experience in blocking to achieve perfectly flat surfaces• Experience in masking to a high-quality standard• Good understanding of materials and surface behavior• Experience working with carbon fiber• Excellent manual dexterity and attention to detail• Ability to consistently follow standardized processes• Understanding of the impact of preparation work on final quality
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible – requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
262 74 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
9963791