Paint Manager
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2026-06-17
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Koenigsegg, every detail matters, and the Paint Manager plays a vital role in ensuring that our vehicles meet the highest standards of craftsmanship and finish quality. In this role, you will have full responsibility for the daily operations of the paint workshop, ensuring that production targets are achieved while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency, as well as compliance with environmental regulations. You will lead and develop the workshop team, drive continuous improvement initiatives, and ensure that the department operates as a cohesive, high-performing unit that consistently delivers results in line with Koenigsegg's standards.
Key Responsibilities:
• Directly manage workshop coordinators, supervisors, operators, and support staff, providing leadership that promotes accountability, ownership, collaboration, and proactive problem-solving.• Lead, coach, and develop the workshop team through training, performance management, succession planning, and skills development initiatives.• Foster a safe, inclusive, quality-focused, and high-performance culture built on continuous improvement.• Facilitate regular team meetings to review production schedules, performance, progress, and operational challenges.• Oversee all paint workshop operations, including masking, surface preparation, painting, curing, and final inspection.• Ensure production targets, quality standards, and delivery deadlines are consistently achieved.• Develop, implement, and enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure process stability, consistency, and operational excellence.• Ensure full compliance with occupational health and safety requirements, environmental regulations, and internal quality standards, including ISO certifications, VOC limits, and REACH requirements.• Act as the primary escalation point for safety and quality incidents, leading root cause analysis and driving effective corrective actions.• Work closely with the Paint Shop Planning Coordinator to align production schedules, material availability, workforce resources, and workshop capacity.• Drive operational excellence through workforce optimization, equipment utilization, waste reduction, and continuous improvement initiatives.• Lead and support projects aimed at improving paint processes, chemical usage, energy efficiency, and overall workshop performance.• Monitor, analyze, and report key performance indicators (KPIs), implementing improvement actions where performance gaps are identified.• Collaborate with R&D, Supply Chain, Quality Assurance, and Maintenance teams to ensure the successful implementation of new processes, technologies, and operational improvements.• Serve as the primary communication link between workshop operations and senior management, supporting audits, technical visits, and quality reviews as required.
Education: Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Production Management, or equivalent experience.
Experience: 7–10 years in automotive manufacturing, surface treatment, or related industries, including 3–5 years in a leadership role. Proven track record of leading production teams in a high-paced, quality-focused environment.
Knowledge & Skills: Strong knowledge of paint and coating technologies, curing processes, and workshop operations. Experience with Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma, or similar continuous improvement methodologies. Strong understanding of environmental and safety regulations related to chemical handling. Proficiency in ERP/MRP systems and workshop management tools.
Leadership & Competencies: Excellent communication and leadership skills with the ability to manage cross-functional teams and resolve conflicts effectively. Strong analytical mindset with excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
Language & Other: Proficiency in English, both spoken and written. Willingness to travel as required.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible – requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
252 24 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
9968713