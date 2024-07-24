Paid Social Media Manager
Gears Of Leo AB / Marknadsföringsjobb
2024-07-24
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are seeking an experienced Paid Social Media Manager to join our strong Marketing Team in Sweden. The Paid Social Media Manager, focusing on sport, will lead the Swedish social media strategy by creating tailored content and driving initiatives to meet and exceed targets and deliver outstanding results.
This role demands a resourceful, creative, and passionate individual with direct experience managing social media channels and digital campaigns. Excellent creative, written, and communication skills are essential, as is the ability to create, plan, and prioritize tasks.
The ideal candidate should be flexible, self-motivated, capable of multitasking, and adaptable, with a positive, strategic, and problem-solving attitude.
Responsibilities include supporting the overall strategic Sports focus of digital content at a local level, including visuals, videography, copywriting, and campaign content.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Social Media Strategy: Developing and aligning social media strategies with overall marketing and business goals, focusing on paid social media.
Collaboration: Working closely with local and central marketing and design teams.
Content Creation: Creating engaging content for various social media platforms, tailored to the sports betting audience and contributing to our organic growth
Paid Advertising: Planning and executing paid social media campaigns, optimising them daily to meet KPIs.
Analytics and Reporting: Tracking and analysing key metrics, and providing regular reports on the effectiveness of social media efforts.
Community Management: Engaging with the online community, fostering a positive online presence.
Content Calendar: Maintaining a content calendar for a consistent and strategic social media presence.
Stay Updated: Keeping up with trends, tools, and best practices in social media marketing and the sports betting industry.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Over two years in a similar role, preferably within the gaming industry.
Advanced knowledge of Facebook Business Manager.
Good understanding of sports betting and football data.
Proven ability to drive data-driven customer growth.
Ability to work in a target-driven, fast-paced environment.
Proactive, well-organized, and analytical.
Language skills: Swedish and English fluent
NICE TO HAVES
Sports enthusiast is a big plus
Knowledge of Photoshop and Premiere Pro
Snapchat Business Manager and X (Twitter) Ads
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze through the gaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
