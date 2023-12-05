Paid Search Specialist
2023-12-05
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a Paid Search Specialist! In this strategic and operational role, you will set up and manage campaigns, continuously analyzing and optimizing the outcome, as well as acting as a subject matter expert and support to all internal stakeholders and markets in all matters concerning SEM advertising. This includes helping with screening media suggestions to ensure they are according to standard and aligned with the media foundations.
You will focus on:
• Agency, local market and platform relationship management.
• Execute and optimize paid search campaigns.
• Analyze and report results to other team members, managers and stakeholders.
• Evaluate and monitor KPIs and provide suggestions to reach target goals.
• Provide suggestions for improving content, campaign performance and other search activations based on data.
• Collaborate with other team members to further make paid efforts more efficient.
Company Description
Our client is a well-known brand in the automotive industry, developing electric performance at the forefront of a new era of mobility. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You are a proficient user of Google ads.
• You have strong understanding of the Paid Search landscape, Google and Bing primarily.
• You have good understanding of the digital media landscape(e.g. Google analytics and other Digital advertising platforms).
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
• Experience from working with e-commerce and/or auto vertical is desirable, but not required.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Paid Search Specialist you have great analytical skills and have an eye for details. You can turn insights into action and have good communications skills.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start around 2024-01-02 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
