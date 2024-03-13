Packaging engineer
2024-03-13
Do you want to play a vital role in ensuring that products reach consumers safely and efficiently, while minimizing environmental impact and maximizing cost-effectiveness? We are looking for an experienced Packaging Engineer to join our team and work within the automotive industry. Don 't miss out on this opportunity, apply today!
What you will do
As a packaging engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing packaging and logistics solutions for various projects. The primary goal in this role, will be to create packaging that protects the product during transportation, storage, and handling while also considering factors like cost-effectiveness and sustainability.
The role includes the following:
• Develop, maintain, and optimize packaging solutions for spare parts and accessories.
• Lead cross-functional teams for packaging solution development and implementation.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations, including dangerous goods packaging.
• Analyze and address quality issues to improve packaging solutions.
• Streamline packaging portfolio and reduce overall costs through optimization and cost reduction strategies.
Who you are
For this role, we believe that you have/are:
• A bachelor's degree in packaging engineering, logistics, or a related field such as mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, materials science, packaging science or equivalent is required.
• 1-3 years of automotive industry packaging or logistics experience, including packaging quality, cost calculation, and concept design.
• Proficient in understanding different packaging material properties and 2D/3D visualization skills.
• Skilled in computer applications such as Microsoft Office and logistics systems.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
• Previous experience working towards the Chinese or U.S. market is meritorious.
We are looking for you who possesses strong project leadership skills aswell as planning and organizing tasks effectively. You demonstrate excellent communication and presentation abilities, both internally and externally. With analytical thinking and a creative problem-solving approach, you thrive in ever-changing work environments. Proficiency in Chinese language is considered advantageous.
What we offer
At Aleido, we look to collaborate openly, build meaningful relationships and try to see possibilities in everyday challenges. We offer a people-oriented, collaborative, and forward-thinking environment, where your unique skills and perspectives are valued. When joining us, you can trust that:
• You've been chosen as a partner for a reason. We want you to speak up and contribute.
• While you should always expect to be challenged as an individual, you should also expect to be supported.
• We recognise that each individual brings a lot to the table and we want you to succeed.
• With our commitment to learning, we promise to generously share knowledge, create opportunities for learning and value initiatives to learn.
• We're open-minded and future focused. This means that sustainability is at the core of our offerings, directly and indirectly.
• We believe in the value of flexibility. At Aleido we have a progressive remote work policy, and most people can work remotely on a regular basis.
Who we are
Aleido is an international company with a long heritage of driving the development of aftermarket information and learning solutions. Our customers develop complex products or systems, or seek knowledge and confidence to create lasting change, within a wide range of industries including: automotive, telecom, advanced machinery, rail and medtech. We are almost a thousand colleagues in five countries. Together we bridge the gap between technology and the people who depend on it - by making the advanced simply understood. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aleido Sweden AB
(org.nr 556241-0638), https://aleido.com/ Arbetsplats
Aleido Sweden Kontakt
Ebba Jensen ebba.jensen@aleido.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Aleido Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8538762