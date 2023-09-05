Package Laboratory Engineer
Incluso AB / Vårdarjobb / Lund Visa alla vårdarjobb i Lund
2023-09-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
For our client we are now searching for a Package Laboratory Engineer.
NOTE! A Swedish work-permit is required.
Within the Development and Technology organization, Package Analysis is a global internal service provider responsible for verification, validation, and development tests on behalf of various packaging development projects. As a Package Laboratory Engineer, you will be involved in technical activities directly related to the different D&T programs and projects.
In this role you will:
Plan, organize and execute standard as well as non-standard methods in order to collect and analyze various measurements in a reporting system through:
Lead and coordinate quality testers in their daily laboratory activities.
Organization and logistics of laboratory activities.
Execute test reports on routine validation as well as development activities.
Participate in the development of new test methods.
Drive Continuous improvement of existing test methods.
Provide data analysis services for package development data.
Drive continuous improvement/capability activities.
Be a speaking partner between the lab and our internal customers (scrum teams), by working closely with them.
Required skills:
A university degree within engineering/science or similar.
Knowledge in statistics (basic level).
As a person, we expect you to be open-minded and a team player, able to create good relationship and supporting colleagues to achieve both personal and team goals.
You have good drive skills used to lead activities and take initiatives, managing tasks and activities independently.
You are structured, quality conscious and pay attention to details.
You are an analytical problem solver and have clear communication skills.
You are fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso - Lund Jobbnummer
8087950