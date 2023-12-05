P&C Product and Experience Delivery Team Lead
2023-12-05
Be a part of a revolutionary change
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future.
With huge change, comes huge opportunity. So, wherever you join us, you'll enjoy the freedom to dream up and deliver better, brighter solutions and the space to move your career forward in endlessly different directions.
The scale of our transformation means we're effectively building a vast new business, at pace. In P&C (People & Culture - our HR function), we have a huge part to play, defining and shaping our new customer focused culture, organising functions to work more effectively together, and attracting the best talent with new types of skills to join us.
It's an exciting, ever-changing environment - ideal for HR subject experts who are driven, constructively disruptive and dynamic. If you're comfortable with ambiguity and excited by the challenge of shaping things from the ground up, you'll be in your element here. There's endless space to develop too, so you'll be progressing your career as fast as you contribute to building our smoke-free future.
We are now recruiting for a P&C Product and Experience Delivery (P&ED) Team Lead - Nordics, reporting to our Senior Relationship Manager, Swedish Match Integration. In this role, you will play a meaningful role in delivering all P&C activities across PMI's footprint in the Nordics region. As the organisation works towards the transition and integration of Swedish Match with PMI, this is your opportunity to impact one of the most exciting developments in PMI's history!
Your 'day to day' -
As P&C Product and Experience Delivery (P&ED) Team Lead for the Nordic markets, you will enable the local P&C strategic and integration priorities by ensuring the delivery of consistent, effective, and efficient employee-centric P&C operations, process, and technology. While leading a team of P&ED Specialists, together you will strive for a successful and flawless integration of Swedish Match, providing excellence in service, and best-in-class employee experiences.
In this position you will -
Service Delivery:
• Ensure consistent operational excellence of P&ED services (e.g., payroll, benefits, International Assignments, administration) to the local organisation in a compliant manner, according to all local regulations and practices, while aiming for high customer satisfaction levels.
• Own and implement global, simple, and standard solutions, using a collaborative approach with central teams and integrated service support to operationalize policies and processes.
• Assess and hold service providers (internal & external) accountable for agreed service delivery.
Continuous Improvement:
• Maintain and improve quality standards while identifying, and expediting improvement opportunities for processes, technology, and infrastructure as appropriate.
• Foster a self-service culture among the organization, harnessing the full extent of P&C digitalisation tools and project initiatives.
People Management:
• Manage a team of Specialists to optimize strengths and promote growth and development.
• Translate P&ED/P&C strategies into aspirational team objectives, defining initiatives with clarity, and crafting a culture of ownership to empower the team to achieve P&ED ambitions.
Projects:
• Support and/or lead projects, providing expertise, local perspectives, legal requirements, and recommendations to project teams. Ensure smooth deployment of global projects and initiatives in the markets by leveraging internal eco-system and P&ED counterparts.
• Contribute to the effective deployment of specific activities during the integration and hyper-care of Swedish Match, including support in ad-hoc change management efforts.
Collaboration, Service Excellence and Customer Experience:
• Support local P&C colleagues, line managers and employees in all P&ED related matters. Create and maintain positive working relationship with all relevant partners (e.g., P&C D/BPs, CoE, central delivery teams).
• Champion the adoption of an employee centric mindset in the organization by translating data into actionable insights that will help improve performance.
We're looking for someone with -
• University/College Degree (or equivalent) in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.
• Demonstrated working experience (5+ years) in P&ED delivery/ HR Service/ HR Operations or within a complex multinational organization.
• Experienced performing in a similar global matrix HR operating model (Shared Services & Outsourced Services)
• Strong people management skills, influencing, and vendor management skills.
• Excellent emotional intelligence, listening and communication capabilities.
• Validated problem solving, analytical thinking and strong prioritization / organization skills.
• Ability to rapidly adapt to and support change, comfortable in dealing with ambiguity.
• Fluency in English, Swedish a plus
• HR systems knowledge (SAP, SuccessFactors, PPT, Excel, etc)
What we offer -
Our success depends on the talented employees who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
