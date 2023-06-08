Oxfam is looking for F2F Fundraisers
Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige / Säljarjobb / Linköping Visa alla säljarjobb i Linköping
2023-06-08
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige i Linköping
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Oxfam is a global movement in over 90 countries who believes that poverty and injustice are things we can defeat. With over 25 million people we fight for an equal future where everyone has equal rights and opportunities - and now you can be part of that movement!
We are looking for you who want to take a step into a working life that makes a real difference. Your goal is to create engagemant for Oxfam's issues and tell the story of how we as a movement improve the lives of people all around the world. Through personal conversations you create interest in Oxfam's work and motivate people to give their first donation to us.
Your Mission
* Recruit monthly donors from various neighborhoods. We use the successful Face to Face fundraising method, used by a number of humanitarian organizations across the world
* Work in a team of fantastic people, who want to create positive change in the lives of the world's most underprivileged sections of the population
* Be Oxfam's representative in Swedish society
* Positively influence people in Sweden about Oxfam's work for people living in poverty and faced with natural calamities as well as conflicts in more than 80 countries in the world.
We offer
* A job where you make a difference for the people who need it the most
* Ongoing training in humanitarian work and human rights
* Ongoing training and coaching in leadership, fundraising techniques, sales and communication
* An international and social environment for you to grow with others
* Salary 19600 SEK/month for 30 hours of work/week
We are looking for candidates who are :
* Driven, empathic and positive
* Excellent verbal communicators and enjoys working in a team
* Able to express themselves freely in English and/or Swedish
* Motivated by result oriented work
* Interested in contributing to a more equal future
We see it as a plus if you have previous experience working in or volunteering for an organization, or from fundraising and sales.
Application
Apply by clicking on the button below.
Questions about the job can be sent to Arash Aeineh arash.aeineh@oxfam.se
.
Additional information
Oxfam believes in justice and equality. We are committed to preventing inappropriate behaviours, such as sexual harassment, discrimination, exploitation, abuse and financial misconduct. We constantly work to further well-being among the people we work with. Oxfam expects all staff to share these values by complying with our code of conduct.
Oxfam is a global development organisation that mobilizes the power of people against poverty around the world. We save lives in crises, help vulnerable people lift themselves out of their situation and we combat the issues that keep people in poverty. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige Arbetsplats
Oxfam Kontakt
Arash Aeineh arash.aeineh@oxfam.se Jobbnummer
7863702