Owned Media Specialist
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-17
Are you passionate about CRM communication and digital marketing? As Owned Media Specialist, you will optimize the performance within Outbound Campaigns (organic social media, Email, and our App) to achieve our overall business goals. You will help define customer acquisition strategies and ongoing optimization of performance within Owned Channels for our regions. Responsibility includes developing our tactics, hands-on optimization and reporting on relevant KPIs, and making sure we work insights-driven.
You will also work hands-on with Adobe Campaign Standard and Adobe Journey Orchestration to implement, orchestrate and optimize our B2C Marketing Automation programs to enhance the overall customer experience across the full customer journey.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Responsible (together with team members in Owned Channels team) for defining and driving the strategy for outbound campaigns in Owned Channels
• Accountable for developing and planning tactics based on insights in collaboration with Project Managers for our outbound campaigns
• Responsible for setting up, optimizing, and reporting on relevant KPIs - making sure we work insights driven
• Responsible for maximizing ROI from our Owned Channels
• Responsible for implementing and optimizing Marketing Automation programs across our B2C Customer Life Cycle (covering all our 19 markets across Europe) to continuously improve the customer experience
• Collaborate closely with our Content & Creative team to ensure relevant copy and content creation for outbound campaigns
• Contribute as a thought-leading, subject matter expert and customer advocate by always staying on top of trends within marketing and outbound campaigns
What you will experience
You will be a part of a fun, positive and creative team! Most of our team members are based in Gothenburg where we have an open office space and enjoy collaboration. Together we support each other and strive towards the same goals.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are welcoming; you are curious about your surroundings and welcome new ways of working. You are caring; you are a true team player who enjoys working with others and sharing your knowledge. We also believe you are reliable; as much as you enjoy collaboration, you can also work independently and take responsibility for what you deliver.
Qualifications:
- Proven extensive experience working with outbound campaigns and organic social media - both strategically and operationally
- Strong understanding of data-driven methodology to improve performance
- Good understanding of personalization and individualization in digital marketing
- Experience in working with Adobe Campaign Standard or other marketing automation tools
- Experience from working in a multicultural company and in cross-regional marketing
- Strong communication skills in written and spoken both Swedish and English
• Experience in the travel industry is a plus but not essential
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Marketing & Acquisition department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than August 6th, 2023. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Ida Weiler at ida.weiler@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5,900 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Lön enligt ÖK. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
7967538