Ovzon expands and is hiring Area Sales Managers

Curval AB / Säljarjobb / Solna2020-03-03We are looking for highly motivated, result-driven Sales Professionals to actively seek out and engage customer prospects to expand our business. You will interact with the end users directly, as well as through our distributors and agents. You are our eyes and ears on the market, always seeking and finding new solutions and improvements to our products and services. You will work closely with other stakeholders inside and outside the company to continue build Ovzon. We are hiring for both Europe and USA.Who are you?You have a proven track record of successful international technical sales, preferably from selling services in the satellite or telecom business. We believe that you have a university degree in marketing/business and/or engineering. Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, is a must as well as negotiation skills. Language and cultural skills in Spanish, Italian, German, and French is a plus. You are passionate about business and building long term relations with your customers. As a person you are highly motivated, and target driven as well as a team player.For further information please contact Per Wahlberg, EVP Ovzon, +46 8 508 600 60 or our recruitment consultant Peter Ternebring, Confidera Urval, +46 70 639 88 89. You can also find more information about the company on our website www.ovzon.com Please send your application, marked "Ovzon - ASM" , to rekrytering@confideraurval.se 2020-03-03Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-02Curval ABAnderstorpsvägen 1017154 Solna5130484