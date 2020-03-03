Ovzon expands and is hiring Area Sales Managers - Curval AB - Säljarjobb i Solna
Ovzon expands and is hiring Area Sales Managers
Curval AB / Säljarjobb / Solna
2020-03-03
Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Curval AB i Solna
We are looking for highly motivated, result-driven Sales Professionals to actively seek out and engage customer prospects to expand our business. You will interact with the end users directly, as well as through our distributors and agents. You are our eyes and ears on the market, always seeking and finding new solutions and improvements to our products and services. You will work closely with other stakeholders inside and outside the company to continue build Ovzon. We are hiring for both Europe and USA.
Who are you?
You have a proven track record of successful international technical sales, preferably from selling services in the satellite or telecom business. We believe that you have a university degree in marketing/business and/or engineering. Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, is a must as well as negotiation skills. Language and cultural skills in Spanish, Italian, German, and French is a plus. You are passionate about business and building long term relations with your customers. As a person you are highly motivated, and target driven as well as a team player.
For further information please contact Per Wahlberg, EVP Ovzon, +46 8 508 600 60 or our recruitment consultant Peter Ternebring, Confidera Urval, +46 70 639 88 89. You can also find more information about the company on our website www.ovzon.com Please send your application, marked "Ovzon - ASM" , to rekrytering@confideraurval.se
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-03
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-02
Adress
Curval AB
Anderstorpsvägen 10
17154 Solna
Jobbnummer
5130484
Curval AB / Säljarjobb / Solna
2020-03-03
Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Curval AB i Solna
We are looking for highly motivated, result-driven Sales Professionals to actively seek out and engage customer prospects to expand our business. You will interact with the end users directly, as well as through our distributors and agents. You are our eyes and ears on the market, always seeking and finding new solutions and improvements to our products and services. You will work closely with other stakeholders inside and outside the company to continue build Ovzon. We are hiring for both Europe and USA.
Who are you?
You have a proven track record of successful international technical sales, preferably from selling services in the satellite or telecom business. We believe that you have a university degree in marketing/business and/or engineering. Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, is a must as well as negotiation skills. Language and cultural skills in Spanish, Italian, German, and French is a plus. You are passionate about business and building long term relations with your customers. As a person you are highly motivated, and target driven as well as a team player.
For further information please contact Per Wahlberg, EVP Ovzon, +46 8 508 600 60 or our recruitment consultant Peter Ternebring, Confidera Urval, +46 70 639 88 89. You can also find more information about the company on our website www.ovzon.com Please send your application, marked "Ovzon - ASM" , to rekrytering@confideraurval.se
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-03
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-02
Adress
Curval AB
Anderstorpsvägen 10
17154 Solna
Jobbnummer
5130484