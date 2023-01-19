Översättare transkriberare
2023-01-19
Danish Report writer/Analyst (Extra job)
Nordic Viewpoint is an independent market research company based in Mölndal, that conducts qualitative and quantitative consumer and B2B research across the Nordics.
To strengthen our team, we are now looking for a Danish report writer to join our team.
Role description:
We are now looking for a Danish report writer who is looking for an extra job. The appointment is an additional job as needed and we have a larger project that will start in March where you will read and listen to Danish-speaking interviews and written diary notes, analyse and summarize them into an English report. Your area of responsibility is to deliver a report or printout/translations.
Who are you?
You have a background in communication, journalism or similar, or are a student in one of these areas. Or you have a strong interest and aptitude for working with market research.
You are a sociable, open person who is confident to work independently, but know the importance of working with a team of colleagues and external team members. It is important that you are service-oriented and customer-oriented.
This role requires that you can understand Danish and can translate it into English (spoken/written), have good computer skills and that you are comfortable with MS Office and online meeting platforms such as Zoom and Teams.
Previous experience from deliver a report or printout/translations.
The position is in first place aimed as an extra job employment. The position can be held remotely or at the office in Mölndal. Så ansöker du
