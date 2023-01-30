Outsourcing Risk Officer Senior Specialist
About Us
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and implement their business vision with confidence, using validated technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://www.nasdaq.com
About the team
We at Group Risk Management (GRM) collaborate with businesses as a trusted advisor, facilitating well-informed decisions that support Nasdaq's strategic objectives. GRM leads and continues to improve the Enterprise Risk Management, Internal Control, Business Continuity, Crisis Management, and Corporate Insurance frameworks and programs. These programs facilitate the identification, assessment, monitoring, treatment, and reporting of all types of risks, Nasdaq faces.
What you will do
Our Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) team of GRM is seeking a senior specialist to support the team with 2nd Line of Risk Management ("2nd Line") oversight of the outsourcing risk for the European market (Nordic and Baltic legal entities) and take a role of an ERM Risk Officer of the newly established legal entity in the Nordics.
ERM risk officer will report to the Head of ERM Europe.
The responsibilities for running the outsourcing risk will include pre-outsourcing risk assessments, annual re-assessment of the critical and material services, outsourcing risk monitoring, and reporting to the relevant Risk Committees.
This role requires a deep understanding of ERM principles and excellent interpersonal skills for a sophisticated and multidisciplinary organization.
Your responsibilities will include:
Ensure that the Nordic and Baltic legal entities align with the Outsourcing Policy
Conduct vital pre-outsourcing and outsourcing risk assessments
Provide the relevant Risk Committees with the 2nd Line of risk management Outsourcing risk report
Support legal entities' Risk Officers and CEOs in presenting the 2nd Line outsourcing governance update to the relevant regulators (FSAs)
Provide independent advice and mentorship to the 1st Line regarding risk management
Collaborate with other related independent 2nd and 3rd Lines functions, such as Internal Audit, Supplier Risk Management, and Compliance.
Perform relevant risk management and ERM framework-related training for the legal entity and staff.
Required Skills and Proficiencies
Conceptual and practical expertise in operational risk management
Good or in-depth knowledge of standard methodologies and how own area integrates with other areas
Ability to step up to lead small projects with manageable risks and resource requirements. Plans and prioritizes work using resources in the best possible way to complete tasks on time and with high quality
Ability to explain difficult or critical information respectfully; works to build consensus. Proactively shares experiences and knowledge toward the achievement of team objectives
Actively seeks ambitious assignments, and is genuinely excited by a challenge
Ability to grow relationships with internal peers and customers by building credibility and trust
Assess risk considering potential financial and non-financial consequences and applies available resources to evaluate risk mitigation solutions
Incorporate work experiences with available information to make decisions; evaluates the pros and cons of choices. Uses a rational, data-driven approach to decision-making, maintaining focus on overall team objectives. Weighs short- and long-term implications of decisions for self, the team, and the client
Implement targeted risk assessments, identify risk factors to facilitate the assessment of risks; evaluates efficiency and design of controls to reduce risk;
Cultivates a positive work environment that promotes high-quality service delivery; ensures that service level expectations and agreements are consistently met
What We Offer
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn & grow and rewards with a global impact we build.
At Nasdaq, we strive to challenge the status quo and always look for new ways to do things to improve and exceed the collective goals of our teams, company, and customers. A strong inner drive and adaptability are therefore crucial to succeed at Nasdaq.
This is a full-time position. The preferred location is Stockholm, Sweden or Vilnius, Lithuania. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
