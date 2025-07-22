Outreach Specialist
2025-07-22
A well-established, non-profit organization is currently seeking an Outreach Specialist to support its growing engagement and communications team in Uppsala. The organization collaborates with World Health Organization (WHO) to promote the responsible use of medical products and strengthen safety systems worldwide advancing the safe use of medicines and vaccines.
In this role, you will take part in planning and delivering digital and in-person events, producing targeted communication materials, and building strong relationships with professionals across health-related sectors. You'll join a multicultural team with a shared mission to improve patient safety and public health outcomes through effective knowledge sharing and innovation. This is an excellent opportunity for a proactive communicator who thrives in regulated, cross-cultural environments and wants to grow in a purpose-driven setting.
Location: Uppsala, Sweden.
Who we are looking for:
Outreach Specialist
Responsibilities:
• actively contributing to digital engagement activities to support existing and potential users of pharmacovigilance tools and services;
• planning, hosting, and coordinating virtual meetings and webinars, including providing technical support before, during, and after events;
• creating and editing content for newsletters, email campaigns, social media, print materials, and web pages;
• supporting external events and conferences from planning through execution, both in-person and virtual;
• handling travel bookings, logistics, and administrative coordination related to face-to-face events;
• building and maintaining long-term relationships with external stakeholders, users, and community partners;
• collaborating with internal teams on outreach-related projects as needed.
Requirements:
• a university degree in a relevant field and experience in external communication, especially in B2B or complex environments such as life sciences;
• fluent English, both written and spoken, with confidence in communicating on professional and technical topics;
• experience in coordinating digital communication or engagement activities;
• proficiency in managing multiple tasks with attention to detail and deadlines;
• strong adaptability and a proactive mindset;
• ready for international business trips up to 5-6 times a year (duration - about 1 week);
• knowledge of languages such as French, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, or Chinese is considered a merit.
Your profile:
• experienced in event coordination and professional communication;
• structured, detail-oriented, and capable of balancing several tasks simultaneously;
• able to adapt to change, navigate complexity, and find practical solutions;
• open-minded and willing to support the team wherever needed;
• committed to professional development and continuous improvement.
What the employer offers:
• full-time position (100%);
• permanent employment after 6 months probation period;
• standard office hours, Monday to Friday;
• wellnes probatis allowance (friskvårdsbidrag).
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
