Outreach Assistant (Temporary)
2025-05-07
Job title Outreach Assistant (Temporary)
Contract type: Fixed-term six-month assignment
Duty Station: Malmö, Sweden
1. Organizational setting
The World Maritime University (WMU) is a postgraduate and research university established in 1983 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the maritime agency of the United Nations. WMU offers M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes, postgraduate diplomas, and Professional Development Courses with the highest standards in maritime and oceans education and training. WMU also has a highly respected research programme supported by specialized research groups across the maritime and ocean fields.
The World Maritime University is seeking a positive, productive, adaptable and responsible administrative candidate to join the University as an Outreach Assistant (Temporary) (China-based MSc and LLM distance learning programmes, Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes, Executive & Professional Development Courses (EPDCs), Summer Academy and E-learning Solutions programmes).
2. Main purpose
Under the overall supervision of the Vice President Provost of WMU, the post-holder is expected to provide administrative, technical and operational support for the activities of the University's outreach activities and programmes (including China-based MSc and LLM distance learning programmes, Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes, Executive & Professional Development Courses (EPDCs), Summer Academy and E-learning Solutions programmes). The candidate is expected to provide a wide range of technical and operational support to the VP, required liaison services between various stakeholders and assist in keeping WMU positioned as an academic institution of excellence and help advance the institution and its reputation.
3. Duties, responsibilities
Specific duties for the Outreach Assistant (Temporary) include the functions indicated below:
Provide administrative and logistical support for the planning, development, and implementation of the University's outreach activities and programmes including China-based MSc and LLM distance learning programmes, Postgraduate Diplomas (PgDips) programmes, Executive & Professional Development Courses (EPDCs), Summer Academy and E-learning Solutions programmes;
Coordinate the drafting and distribution of distance learning and professional development course related documents, agreements, budget proposals, emails, letters, memos, and other correspondence with clients, participants, and partners;
Support students in their study progression, including the coordination and administration of examinations and assignments;
Assist managers, committees, and external partners to ensure outreach programmes align with University goals and quality assurance standards;
Collaborate with the Marketing and Communications team to prepare promotional material for outreach activities, including videos, brochures, websites, and social media content;
Serve as responsible first contact point for enquiries from students, clients, and partner institutions related to the Outreach activities and programmes;
Provide proactive support to faculty, students, and other stakeholders, fostering positive working relationships with both internal and external partners;
Assist faculty and subject matter experts in the development and delivery of e-learning activities and resources;
Provide support to administer the University's e-learning infrastructure and Learning Management Systems (LMS) in coordination with the ICT department and external service providers, ensuring seamless operation of e-learning platforms;
Collect, organize, and maintain accurate data to support tracking, impact assessment, and reporting of outreach activities and programmes;
Contribute to the evaluation and monitoring of all activities, aiming to enhance their effectiveness;
Keep detailed programme records for external examiners;
Perform other duties required and/or as assigned by the Vice President (Provost) to support the University's outreach initiatives.
4. Minimum requirements - education, experience and language skills
Education
Essential
The successful candidate will have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Experience
Essential
Have a minimum of five years of experience in administrative tasks (desirable in higher education academic environments).
Languages
Essential
Fluency in spoken and written English.
Desirable
Knowledge of another UN language would be an advantage.
Desirable Qualifications, Competencies and Professional Experience
Have excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills;
Have experience in educational and technical development of E-Learning and Learning Management Systems (desirable in higher education academic environments);
Have data handling and learning analytics experiences;
Be pro-active and have the ability to work effectively and accurately with little guidance and supervision;
Ability to work in a multicultural environment and to demonstrate gender-sensitive and non discriminatory behaviour and attitudes;
Be flexible in coordinating multiple projects and meeting deadlines;
Have effective communication skills in an international and multi-cultural academic environment; Demonstrate flexibility, motivation, enthusiasm and tact;
Strong IT skills, computer literacy and key experience with the Google Suite tools/applications and Salesforce ERP.
5. Terms and Conditions
Application
Applicants must fill in the Personal History form, which can be found at https://www.wmu.se/docs/personal-history-form,
and should send a letter of interest, a fully updated CV, and the contact information of three referees to Malin Lindau, Human Resources Assistant (mal@wmu.se
).
This position offers a monthly stipend of SEK 25,000 (free of income tax in Swedish).
Deadline for Applications: 26 May 2025
