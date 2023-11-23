Output Developer
Resurs Bank AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2023-11-23
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a curious and driven Output Developer to join Resurs. Want to know more? Read the ad below and send in your application!
Get an idea of the role
In the position, you will work with file and application management where you develop automated processes and create different types of output for all end customers within the Resurs Group. The product Output which i.a. consists of invoices, reminders, notifications, agreements etc. is a vital part of the bank's business flow and usually the last stop towards the customer.
In the Quadient Inspire application, you create output for both print and digital channels, for example e-invoices, digital mailboxes, app, My Pages and archives.
You will be part of a growing team with headquarters in Helsingborg. The team consists of around 10 close-knit colleagues who, in addition to Helsingborg, also work from our offices in Malmö and Borås.
On a personal level
You will be "at the heart of things" at one of the most important units in the company.
As a person, you are structured and organized. You enjoy working towards clear deadlines and you get stimulated from creating a structured work environment. You thrive by continuously learning new things.
Required qualifications
Academic degree with a focus on one of the technology-based subjects (Computer Science, Programming).
Experience with database management MS/SQL.
Good knowledge of Java, Javascript, HTML.
It is advantageous if you have experience with systems such as Quadient Inspire & Streamserv
Questions about the role? Reach out to Output Arena Manager, ajdin.talic@resurs.se
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world, and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Do you want to be a part of our road to success? Apply today!
We are actively reviewing applications, so the position might be filled before the last day to apply.
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
Important information
Before hiring, we carry out a credit check and require a police record extract for all candidates. For candidates with a citizenship other than Swedish, we reserve the right to complete a background check together with an external partner.
LI-LN1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Jobbnummer
8283658