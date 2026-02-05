Outlet Manager (urgent)
CMD Trading AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CMD Trading AB i Göteborg
Employer: CMD Trading AB
Location: 44 Linnegatan, Gothenburg, Sweden
Position Title: Outlet Manager
Employment Type: Full-time
Start Date: ASAP
Salary (Gross): 34,500 SEK per month
Probation Period: 3 months
Role Summary
The Outlet Manager is a born hustler that oversees operational, financial, and customer-service aspects of the company's first fast-casual restaurant and take-away outlet. The role is hands-on and operational, combining strategic management tasks and requiring a customer-centered approach to service, entrepreneurial energy, and careful business acumen. The successful candidate has an entrepreneurial mindset and will be actively involved in shaping the performance, expansion, and culture as part of a small founding team.
We have seen strong traction since our opening, being able to start immediately is a big plus.
Key Responsibilities
Lead daily outlet operations including opening and closing procedures, food preparation coordination, front-of-house service, cleanliness and hygiene tasks, and cash/product checks
Coordinate and support on-floor activities including kitchen operations, production quality, and service. Provide direction and hands-on assistance on the floor, leading by example
Maintain and enforce HACCP and food-safety standards, including hygiene logs, waste control, temperature checks, and equipment sanitation
Oversee supplier ordering and inventory management, including stock rotation, receive and verify supplier deliveries, and waste reduction
Conduct onboarding and training ensuring adherence to procedures and food-safety requirements; develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for operations and scaling
Monitor and report on food cost, labour cost, and waste; propose and support implementation of cost-control procedures to maintain profitability
Strategise the business's growth into a multi-location chain, including market research, site selection and feasibility studies, talent acquisition for new locations, and establishing brand consistency.
Uphold workplace safety standards, escalate maintenance needs, and ensure a respectful, safe, and inclusive working environment
Required Skills and Profile
Master's degree or equivalent qualification in Business, Management, Entrepreneurship Hospitality, or similar
Prior experience in operations, customer service, or hospitality (international experience acceptable)
Fluent in English. Fluency in Nepali or Hindi strongly preferred due to kitchen staff not speaking English or Swedish sufficiently yet
Swedish language proficiency or willingness to learn is advantageous
Strong organisational, communication, and leadership skills suited to a start-up environment
Basic financial literacy with ability to interpret sales, cost, and performance reports
Understanding of food-safety principles and willingness to undertake required certifications
Ability to work flexibly, including evenings and weekends
Comfortable combining management and operational tasks
Additional Information
The role will involve both managerial and hands-on operational work suitable for a start-up outlet. A salary review will be conducted after 6 months post-probation, or upon meeting agreed performance milestones.
____
The employer complies fully with Swedish employment requirements, and provides the standard SAF-LO package including TFA (Work Injury Insurance), TGL (Group Life Insurance); AGS (Group Sickness Insurance); Avtalspension SAF-LO (Occupational Pension, 4.5% of salary); Premium-waiver insurance and related SAF-LO components
The employer is committed to equality of opportunity and to creating a workplace that is free from discrimination on grounds of gender, gender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age
To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to info@umasmomo.com
with the subject line 'Outlet Manager - Gothenburg' by 20th February, 2025. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
E-post: info@umasmomo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CMD Trading AB
(org.nr 559544-5502)
Linnegatan 44 (visa karta
)
413 08 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9726377