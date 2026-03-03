Outdoor seller

Stockholm Kayak and Sup / Resevärdsjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-03


Outdoor Sales Representative - Summer Job (Full-Time)

We are currently looking for motivated and energetic individuals to join our team as Outdoor Sales Representatives for the summer season.

This is a dynamic sightseeing sales role, ideal for someone who enjoys working outdoors, meeting new people, and being part of a fast-paced environment.

Position Details:

Job Type: Full-Time (Summer Position)
Working Hours: 09:00 - 15:00
Salary: Commission-based
Earning Potential: Excellent earning opportunity based on performance

About the Role:

As an Outdoor Sales Representative, you will promote and sell sightseeing services directly to visitors. The role requires confidence, strong communication skills, and a positive attitude. You will be interacting with international tourists daily, creating great first impressions and helping them choose memorable sightseeing experiences.

Requirements:

Fluent English (required)
Additional European language is a strong advantage
Outgoing, confident, and service-minded personality
Comfortable working outdoors
Target-driven and motivated to earn through commission

If you are energetic, enjoy meeting people from around the world, and want a rewarding summer job with strong income potential, we would love to hear from you!

Please send your CV and a short introduction to
hr@skstours.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02
E-post: hr@skstours.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm Kayak and Sup

Arbetsplats
Stockholm Kayak & Sup

Jobbnummer
9775535

