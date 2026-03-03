Outdoor seller
2026-03-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm Kayak and Sup i Stockholm
Outdoor Sales Representative - Summer Job (Full-Time)
We are currently looking for motivated and energetic individuals to join our team as Outdoor Sales Representatives for the summer season.
This is a dynamic sightseeing sales role, ideal for someone who enjoys working outdoors, meeting new people, and being part of a fast-paced environment.
Position Details:
Job Type: Full-Time (Summer Position)
Working Hours: 09:00 - 15:00
Salary: Commission-based
Earning Potential: Excellent earning opportunity based on performance
About the Role:
As an Outdoor Sales Representative, you will promote and sell sightseeing services directly to visitors. The role requires confidence, strong communication skills, and a positive attitude. You will be interacting with international tourists daily, creating great first impressions and helping them choose memorable sightseeing experiences.
Requirements:
Fluent English (required)
Additional European language is a strong advantage
Outgoing, confident, and service-minded personality
Comfortable working outdoors
Target-driven and motivated to earn through commission
If you are energetic, enjoy meeting people from around the world, and want a rewarding summer job with strong income potential, we would love to hear from you!
Please send your CV and a short introduction tohr@skstours.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02
E-post: hr@skstours.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm Kayak and Sup Arbetsplats
Stockholm Kayak & Sup Jobbnummer
9775535