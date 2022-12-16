& Other Stories, Arket & Weekday Are Looking For Women's Fitting Models
2022-12-16
Company Description
Are you all about teamwork and would like to work in close collaboration with our Designers, Buyers and Patternmakers to together establish the best fit and comfort for our next Ladies assortment? do you wear size 38/S and would like to try the role of a fitting model? & Other Stories, Arket and Weekday are looking for women with size 38/S for fitting of garments!
Job Description
As a fitting model you play an important role in our creation of products! In the role you will take part in fitting sessions together with Designers, Buyers and Patternmakers, who you will give feedback on the fit, movement and feel of garments. We therefore believe that great communication skills in English is key for the role. Your participation will be highly appreciated since the product team prefer to try garments on a person rather than a test dummy. In the role you will be a part of our brand's high pace environment with constant movement, and we are therefore looking for someone who is both well-organized, flexible as well as a great team player!
Qualifications
Since this role is focused on ladies' size 38/S, your body measurements are crucial! Therefore, we are looking for you who wear size 38/S in clothes and have the following measurements:
Body Length: 167-170 cm
Bust: 88 cm
Waist: 72 cm
Hip: 96 cm
Ok, how will you do the measuring to get to know if you have size 38/S?
Measure your bust circumference around the body, over the fullest part.
Measure your waist circumference around the body where your belly button is placed.
Measure your hip circumference around the body 19 cm below your waist
Additional Information
Apply
Are you up for the challenge?
All fittings will take place at the & Other Stories / Arket/ Weekday Head Offices in Stockholm during office hours and includes about 3 hours a day, 1-2 days a week.
Please note that you need to be at least 18 years old to apply for this role.
A fit model is not a fashion model, you will therefore not be in any product pictures
Apply by sending your application in English including your personal body measurements and a brief cover letter. We will only review complete applications with your body measurements.
The H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
