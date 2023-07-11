OSM group looking for a Area Sales Manager Europe
Performiq AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Performiq AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Tjänstebeskrivning & erbjudande
In the role of Area Sales manager Europe, you become part of our global Sales team. It involves independently processing customers and developing the market mainly in Europe with focus new business. It is a global service and you will have a central role in an innovative and modern company. If you are driven by owning the process and being involved and making a real impact, this is just the right challenge for you!
Company presentation
We manufacture products for our customers (OEMs) ranging from trendy retail-ready engineered soft goods to consumer and industrial electronics products for global brands.
Our services include consumer-driven design, product development, scalable mass production and supply chain management solutions.
OSM Group has been creating brand excitement since 2004 with millions of successful, high-quality products delivered to the market. In our factories, we manufacture complex trend-developed soft goods, consumer electronics and industrial products for global brands.
Our services include consumer-driven design, product development, scalable mass production with retail packaging capabilities, and supply chain management solutions. We operate globally and have our business centers in major cities around the world including Dallas, Dongguan, Huizhou, Hong Kong, Delhi, Seoul and Stockholm.
Job description & offer
You will process prospects, potential customers and develop existing partners. You will meet all types of decision-makers in a number of different industries. You are responsible for the entire sales process with everything from prospecting, booking and conducting meetings to create offers and winning contracts. OSM Group strives to develop strong long-term relationships with our customers and partners, who are mainly located in Europe and North America.
You will report to Business Development Director and exchange ideas with three salespeople in the US, one in India and one in Stockholm.
Our vision is to be the premier, preferred global partner that, together with our customers, delivers great products and services.
Personal profile
In order for you to get on in this role, it is required that you have a great drive of your own, that you are self-motivated and make things happen. To succeed in the role, you
need to have good business intelligence and be able to anticipate the future of business and customer needs.
We are looking for you with a previous global sales background with documented good results. Since you will work closely with developers and engineers to meet customer needs, you need to have an interest in technology.
We also see that you have other characteristics such as:
• a clear business focus, is trustworthy and has the ability to create good and long-term business relationships with your customers.
• curious, ambitious, humble and unpretentious.
• Accurate, structured and plan your days in a smart and time-efficient way.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
• have a B driving licence
You will join a company that works in a rapidly growing market. We have an open culture where you can participate and influence.
Other
Start: Immediately
Extent: Full-time, permanent position
Working hours: Office hours, flexitime
Location: Central Stockholm
PerformIQ - recruitment of staff with characteristics from sports / associations, is our partner.
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Recruitment Consultant Mattias Söderberg at Mattias.soderberg@performiq.se
Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis.
Welcome in with your application today! Ersättning
Fast lön + provision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7262". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Performiq AB
(org.nr 556785-2677), http://www.performiq.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
PerformIQ Work AB Kontakt
Jannica Skärvinge Jannica.skarvinge@performiq.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Performiq AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7955483