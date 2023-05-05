Organizational Developer at H&M Tech Functions
2023-05-05
Welcome to H&M! A workplace where you can be yourself & so much more!
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming.
Why work at H&M?
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employees generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work, stay as long as you want, and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
Organizational development is about enabling team and leadership capabilities to drive productivity and performance. We continuously analyze how the organization, its different units, teams, locations, and roles are defined, set up, connected, and can be improved to achieve better results. We focus on understanding how the organization operates internally and with other business functions and continually identify new challenges and solutions to meet them. Our main objective is to continuously move the global organization towards becoming truly tech and data-driven in all that we do and become the place to be.
You will work closely with our different technology centers and units, their leaders, and the Tech Functions, enabling functions and surrounding business functions to secure operational excellence by having the right organization in place. You see problems as opportunities and take the initiative to make changes and improvements by activating the right people within the H&M Group and bringing in the external perspective to challenge the norm.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Coaching and consulting leaders
Identifying and enabling organizational design interventions
Preparing and presenting decision proposals
Supporting the definition and alignment of organizational principles and key metrics
Discovering and using organizational data
Exploring and developing capabilities
Collaborating with stakeholders
Cultivating a safe and positive environment for teams, removing cross-team impediments
Improving organizational effectiveness
Building organizational development tools and governance structures, and coaching and enabling leaders to use them
Qualifications
Minimum of 3 years of work experience in Corporate Strategy, Management Consulting, and/or Organizational Development
Solid theoretical background and experience in project management
Track record of achieving results in challenging assignments
Excellent communication skills
The ability to work collaboratively with people at all levels of the organization
Expertise in organizational development and project management, with the ability to use this knowledge to anticipate business requirements and drive successful outcomes
Besides, we are looking for someone who can influence multiple levels of the organization and build strong networks internally and externally. Be a passionate problem solver with an agile mindset, an up-to-date understanding of organizational development and design techniques and approaches, and analytical skills with the ability to analyze and understand data and information. You also have good English oral and written communication and facilitation skills and be able to use creative thinking to find solutions to problems by thinking strategically to generate innovative ideas.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position with a placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for cover letter)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you not to attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
