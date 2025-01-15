Order Administrator & Department Assistant
2025-01-15
We are searching for an Order Administrator & Department Assistant for a global company in Lund. Start is ASAP, 11 months contract to begin, possibility of extension after that.
In this role you will support the Order Project Leader team that is responsible for leading engineering orders. You will work closely together with Order Project Leaders and support in a pro-active way.
Your main responsibilities:
Support with cost follow up of project orders
Issue and follow up purchase orders
Support Order Project Leaders with preparation for budget and cost follow up
Define, plan and manage quality activities to meet project requirements through employing necessary processes, methods and tools
Act as an interface between the business unit and the tank suppliers
Coordinate the Aseptic Tanks with Order team
Issue shipping instructions
Other administrative tasks
Requierd skills:
You need to be able to handle many different orders and tasks at the same time but in different stages.
Decision making and problem solving
You have good skills in cost analysis and control.
Fluent both in written and spoken English
Talented MS Outlook and MS Excel user.
Systematic approach as well as the ability to take initiatives, drive your own activities and are service minded.
Preferrd skills:
SAP or equivalent business system (SAP preferred)
Experience of purchase
Swedish knowledge is an advantage
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 11 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role requires on-site work at the office 100% of the time.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
