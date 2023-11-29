Optics Engineer
Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-11-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB i Lund
Job description
The Optoelectronics design department within Sigma Connectivity is expanding and we are looking for Optics Engineers to join our team! We are looking for both experienced and for more junior opto engineers!
As an Optics Engineer at Sigma Connectivity you get to work on some of the most challenging multi-disciplinary projects within the business of Connectivity. You will work closely with colleagues both within the group and across other competence areas such as industrial design, mechanics, radio/antenna, audio development, electronics, prototype labs, quality assurance, production design, operation, software development etc., as a member of a project team.
Basic qualifications
We are true to our slogan "You will never work alone", and the ability to work smoothly in teams with colleagues, customers, suppliers, and other contacts is very important. We also expect you to be open-minded, have a genuine technical interest and a lot of drive. You are self-motivated with the ability to work with a minimum of supervision. We assume that your skills in speaking and writing in English are good. Within the Optoelectronics design team at Sigma Connectivity we are looking for applicants with some of the following skills and experiences:
Master of Science degree in optics, engineering physics, computer science or similar.
Experience of the product development process, from the brain-storming concept phase through to the high-volume phase of a product's lifecycle.
Understanding of optics and common optical components such as cameras, displays, or other optical sensors or systems.
Knowledge of design and integration of optoelectronic components
Experienced user of Matlab or Python or similar.
Good experience of work in optics labs
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
Knowledge of computer and/or machine vision.
Experience of embedded system SW development.
Knowledge of image processing e.g., sharpening, noise reduction, edge detection, white balancing, color reconstruction, scaling, etc.
Experience in optical simulation and modelling (i.e., Light tools and Zemax).
We offer
A varied and flexible work life - variation in assignment/customers ranging from medical technology, industrial applications, and consumer product development.
A value-based organization with a lot of trust - we will make mistakes, you will too - that's how we develop.
Creative environment - we want your ideas to have an impact on us.
A great company culture with skilled and helpful colleagues.
At Sigma Connectivity, you will have the possibility to work for some of the most interesting and demanding connectivity customers available, with highly motivated and skilled coworkers. Today we have more than 700 colleagues around the world, and our differences are something we consider a huge advantage to promote quality, great ideas, technical innovation, and strong values. You will be
part of a dedicated and highly talented team, working with product development in the forefront of new technology. In addition, you will have access to innovative technology through our close cooperation with platform vendors and 3rd party companies. We are a Tech House and Consultant Company combined, where most of our projects are in-house projects, which means your colleagues are around you even though you change assignment. The Sigma Connectivity company culture is about sharing experiences and working together - join us and you will never work alone! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB
(org.nr 559058-0345), https://sigma.se/sv/position/?id=profiler-positions-5824 Arbetsplats
Sigma Connectivity Jobbnummer
8296951