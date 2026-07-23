Optics / Camera Engineer at a Global Technology Company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-07-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Join a dynamic team where you will never work alone. Our client is pushing the boundaries of connectivity through multi-disciplinary innovation, offering you the chance to tackle some of the industry's most complex optical challenges.
About the role
As an Optics / Camera Engineer, you will contribute to the design and integration of optoelectronic systems. You will collaborate with experts in industrial design, electronics, and software to deliver cutting-edge products from concept to high-volume production.
You are offered
Experience a collaborative culture that values technical curiosity and professional growth. You will work on diverse projects alongside top-tier engineers in a supportive environment that prioritizes team success and innovation.
This assignment starts as a consultancy assignment with good opportunities for direct employment with the client.
Work tasks
This role involves the end-to-end development of optical systems, focusing on component integration, lab-based testing, and cross-functional collaboration to ensure high-quality product delivery.
Design and integrate optoelectronic components into complex systems.
Conduct optical measurements and testing in specialized lab environments.
Utilize Matlab or Python for data analysis and system modeling.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including mechanics and electronics.
Evaluate and select camera sensors and modules based on specific use cases.
Perform image quality tuning and evaluation using tools like Imatest or Chromatix.
Participate in the full product development lifecycle from concept to production.
We are looking for
Master of Science degree in optics, engineering physics, computer science or similar.
Understanding of optical components like cameras, sensors or displays.
Knowledge of design and integration of optoelectronic components
Good proficiency in Matlab, Python, or similar programming languages.
Practical experience working in optics lab environments.
Professional proficiency in written and spoken English.
It is meritorious if you have
Experience with optical simulation tools such as Zemax or LightTools.
Knowledge of computer vision and image processing algorithms.
Familiarity with embedded system software development.
Experience integrating camera hardware with chipsets like Qualcomm or MediaTek.
Understanding of the full product development lifecycle for high-volume manufacturing.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Goal oriented
Orderly
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
About the client:The client is a global technology company operating within connected products and systems. The organization works at the forefront of product development, delivering advanced technical solutions in close collaboration with leading industry partners and platform providers.The company brings together several hundred skilled professionals across multiple locations worldwide, where diversity, collaboration, and knowledge sharing are key parts of the culture. Teams work closely together across disciplines to drive innovation and deliver high-quality solutions. The environment combines product development and consultancy services, with many projects carried out in close-knit teams, ensuring strong collaboration and continuous knowledge exchange throughout all assignments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R3GXRY". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10010257