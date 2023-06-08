Optical Engineer
At Magna, our groups work together to deliver advancements in mobility to build a better world for everyone and everything. Magna's ADAS technologies are shaping an autonomous future and improving lives.
Full autonomy is coming. But to create the technology which will bring it into view, you need the desire and ability to adapt complete ADAS systems or modular solutions to any vehicle, for any mobility need.
Magna's electronics solutions connect OEMs to their customers with features that improve their lives. It's our expertise across the entire vehicle, key strategic partnerships and culture of innovation that allow us to make our industry-leading technologies road-ready. And it is how we'll continue to build a safer, smarter and more connected mobility experience for all people.
Do you want to be involved in the development of high-tech camera products that save lives?
We offer you good career opportunities in a high-tech company with flat organization, great company values and personal development.
What you can expect
As Optical Engineer you will be part of a team with the task of developing and producing camera and vision systems for the cars of tomorrow, working in projects "from A to Z". You will be responsible for establishing and optimizing the test processes of fully automated camera production with high volumes.
You will have the opportunity working with test and equipment specifications, programming, design, verification, industrialization, production startup, documentation and continuous improvements with focus on optical measurements in our top modern plant in Vårgårda.
What you bring with you (key qualifications)
At Magna, we value a can-do attitude, engagement, an open mindset and the ability to create and sustain good relationships with customers and colleagues.
We are searching for you who are creative in terms of new ideas and methods. You take responsibility and initiatives, and are able to adapt in different contexts.
By being organized and proactive you act quickly to the needs of the organization with high quality. You share knowledge and best practice with colleagues and organization, and you posses good communication skills.
The Magna organization is full of various expertise, both globally and locally. By using your network, both inside and outside of the organization, you actively seek new information and improvements.
At Magna, it's all about Trust, so it's important for us that you respect and follow standards, deadlines and agreements.
We believe you have working experience from:
• Optics, Optronic, Imaging Systems and/or Optical Measurement Technology
• Basic programming skills in C or C#
• Statistical analysis tools
• Optical Test setups
Education:
University degree in electronics/photonics or equivalent education with broad knowledge in optics
Your first months at Magna:
Getting comfortable in a new job and new environment is a process that involves several steps. At Magna, newly hired employees are introduced to an onboarding program. The program aim to provide new employees with a good foundation for their entire Magna journey and a successful start. Within the program, new employees are also assigned a mentor to guide you through your first six month.
What we offer:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset, and a "can do"-attitude
• Good career and development opportunities
• A High-Tech company offering products within the expansive technological fields; assistant and collaborative driving
• An atmosphere that promotes innovation and being creative together
• Contribution to Trust in Mobility and Safety on the roads.
Location: Vårgårda
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact hiring manager
Christer Rihs, christer.rihs@magna.com
, or
Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application: 2023-06-20, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
Union: We have Union agreement/Collective agreement with Sveriges Ingenjörer and Unionen.
Awareness. Unity. Empowerment.
