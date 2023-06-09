Operators To Dongjin
Lernia Bemanning AB / Processoperatörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-06-09
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lernia Bemanning AB i Skellefteå
, Piteå
, Vindeln
, Luleå
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of DONGJIN, we at Lernia are looking for Operators to join their production team. An important role where you get hired directly by our client. As a pioneer in the Korean fine chemical industry, DONGJIN has grown steadily along with the development of Korea's electronic materials market. Based on years of experience and competitive expertise in advanced materials technology, DONGJIN Sweden AB has been started. The business has grown over 2 years and will grow from today's 30 employees to approximately 100 employees, the product is CNT-Slurry and the customer is Nortvolt.
Do you have experience of working within the industry? Or maybe you have experience of sampling, used of having high standards regarding quality at your workplace, and are eager to learn more about what it is like to work within industry? Welcome to submit your application!
Key responsibilities
You will play an important role in contributing to a safe workplace, which is the absolute highest priority.
Your duties will include i.e.:
• Check machines and materials used in production
• Perform risk analyses according to routines
• Work proactively with the maintenance team
• Responsible for ensuring that errors and deviations that affect production are resolved and reported and analysed
• Ensure that safety procedures such as Lock Out Tag Out during repair and inspection are complied with
• Participate in job rotation to develop the skills within your shift
• Work with continuous improvements
If you work with the quality team, you will take samples from raw materials and final products in the analysis room and conduct testing.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates that are flexible, cooperative, and open to others. It is preferable, but not required, if you have similar previous experience within the industry. It is also meritorious if you have an education that can be advantageous for this position, such as Automation operator, Quality technician, Automation technology. Furthermore, we believe that if you have previous experience of working with processes, operator who can work with maintenance, handle raw material, packing, you will have an advantage in this role. You have the ability to understand the importance of safety at work.
We require English written and oral skills. Swedish is not required but a plus.
Details
Location: Skellefteå
Type of employment: Employed by DONGJIN.
Working hours: Full-time, Monday-Friday. 3-shift.
Starting date: in May/June or by agreement
Applications
Attach your CV in English with your application where you describe your relevant experience for the role. We will not read applications received by letter or e-mail.
We're continuously working with our selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the application period ends.
For questions contact viktor.ehnmark@lernia.se
About Lernia
Lernia is one of Sweden's largest companies in staffing, vocational training and matching of jobseekers. We help people with education and jobs and companies with skills solutions. We have developed individuals' skills according to the needs of the labour market for over 100 years and staffed the Swedish industry for 20 years. In 2020, sales were SEK 2 billion, we have about 6,000 employees and are located all over the country. Our goal is at least 10,000 jobs each year. Read more about our work to develop solutions that lead to jobs and a successful business life at [www.lernia.se] (https://www.lernia.se). Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013) Arbetsplats
Lernia Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Lernia Bemanning AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7866290