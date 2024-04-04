Operatör Ytbehandling kväll -nattskift
2024-04-04
Som Operatör hos oss arbetar man med olika arbetsuppgifter, där alla ska kunna hantera allt för de olika stationerna .
Vi utbildar löpande på plats med en grundutbildning som genererar i ett Certifikat Det finns även möjlighet till vidareutbildning
Vi arbetar i team tillsammans mot samma mål. Varje position är lika viktig, utan en så fungerar inte resten av kedjan.
Som operatör, tar du emot gods, registrerar det som inkommande, kontrollerar vilken ytbehandling godset skall ha och talar om för Produktionsplaneraren vad som har kommit in.
Du hänger och säkrar det gods om skall köras i line, arbetar aktivt i line. Samt tar del i att kvalitetsgranska, packa godset till kunden med en tydlig noggrannhet försäkra att det är rätt ytbehandling, rätt antal och paketerat efter kundens önskemål enligt vår policy.
Vi arbetar 3-skift. Varje team är på 4-6 personer. Just nu söker vi kväll och nattskifts personal
För denna roll krävs kunskap och erfarenhet av att vara Operatör, industriarbetare, ha erfarenhet av kvalitetsgranskning, gärna då i från metall- ytbehandlings industrin.
Man har ansvar för att godset håller företagets policy om kvalitet och kvantiteten vid leverans till kund.
För att klara yrket krävs det att man är noggrann, stresstålig och duktig på att följa instruktioner samt arbeta i team. Man skall kunna vara delaktig i att planera flödet för vilka detaljer som skall behandlas och i vilken ordning.
Svenska, Engelska, truck-kort A1-4 B 1-4 samt datakunskaper, är ett krav
För att klara arbetet är det viktigt att man är intresserad, förstår utbildningen och villig att fortsätta utvecklas i sin roll
För den som är intresserad och lyhörd finns stora potentiella möjligheter att växa inom företaget
As an Operator with us, you work with different tasks, where everyone must be able to handle everything for the different stations.
We train continuously on site with a basic training that generates a Certificate. There is also the possibility of further training
We work as a team together towards the same goal. Each position is equally important, without one the rest of the chain does not work.
As an operator, you receive goods, register them as incoming, check which surface treatment the goods should have and tell the Production Planner what has arrived.
You hang and secure the goods if they are to be driven in line, work actively in line. As well as taking part in checking the quality, packing the goods for the customer with a clear accuracy, ensuring that it is the right surface treatment, the right number and packaged according to the customer's wishes according to our policy.
We work 3 shifts. Each team consists of 4-6 people, For the moment we are looking for for people for evening and night shifts.
For this role, knowledge and experience of being an Operator, industrial worker, experience in quality inspection, preferably in the metal surface treatment industry is required.
You are responsible for the goods meeting the company's policy on quality and quantity when delivered to the customer.
In order to succeed in the profession, you need to be meticulous, stress-resistant and good at following instructions and working in a team. You must be able to participate in planning the day's flow for which details are to be processed and in which order.
Swedish, English, truck card A1-4 B 1-4 and computer skills are a requirement
In order to cope with the work, it is important that you are interested, understand the training and willing to continue developing in your role
For those who are interested and responsive, there are great potential opportunities to grow within the company
