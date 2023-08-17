operator
2023-08-17
Operator
Job responsibilities.
1. Responsible for completing the planned production capacity indicators of the machine;
2. Operate according to the job instructions; Responsible for the preparation, production, and shutdown of equipment.
3. Responsible for the inspection, cleaning, production and maintenance of equipment;
4. Responsible for handling and providing feedback on simple abnormalities in the production of equipment;
5. Strictly implement the company's rules and regulations, conscientiously fulfill work responsibilities, actively take the initiative, and comply with arrangements.
Required Qualifications
1.Fluent in Chinese;
2. At least 1 year of on-site work experience in the manufacturing industry, familiar with operating procedures and requirements;
3. Serious and responsible, attention to details, strong execution ability.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16
