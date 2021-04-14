Operations Planner / Dispatcher, night shift - Adecco Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
Operations Planner / Dispatcher, night shift
Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
About the position
As night shift Operator your general Area of Responsibility are planning of tugs movement and dispatching, and gather correct data on vessel calls to ensure correct invoicing.
Your main tasks will be:
Receiving pre-advises and orders from customers and agents
Dispatching of tugs
Monitor crew working hours.
Overall short-term fleet planning and optimization of tug movements to reduce bunker consumption etc
Coordinate vessel calls with agents, terminals and other stakeholders for timely service and a positive customer experience.
You may also, in cooperation with crewing department or Operations manager arrange additional crew during for example job peaks or illness among crew. As well as chartering of external tugs when necessary.
Qualifications
Experienced in organising, planning and communicating, in a professional position
Able to speak both with Swedish and Danish colleagues, and will also need to be able to speak English
Solid computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel
Post-secondary studies in Shipping, Logistics or Nautical Science is meritorious
Work experience within maritime industry is meritorious
Important to person job fit:
As a person, you have a strong sense of details. Your are also very service-minded and have ability to build sustainable work relationships.
Even though it 's preferably with experience of work on a planning desk / operations desk before, it is not a mandatory requirement and we could also be looking for an experienced service planner/administratior or the like, whom we could train for the role.
About the position
The assignment is as consultant with employment at Adecco. Start will be in May and initially last until October, with the possibility of extension.
Working hours are according to night shift.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Operator, operations desk, dispatcher, planning desk, shipping, forwarder, night shift, maritime industry, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5691700
Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
About the position
As night shift Operator your general Area of Responsibility are planning of tugs movement and dispatching, and gather correct data on vessel calls to ensure correct invoicing.
Your main tasks will be:
Receiving pre-advises and orders from customers and agents
Dispatching of tugs
Monitor crew working hours.
Overall short-term fleet planning and optimization of tug movements to reduce bunker consumption etc
Coordinate vessel calls with agents, terminals and other stakeholders for timely service and a positive customer experience.
You may also, in cooperation with crewing department or Operations manager arrange additional crew during for example job peaks or illness among crew. As well as chartering of external tugs when necessary.
Qualifications
Experienced in organising, planning and communicating, in a professional position
Able to speak both with Swedish and Danish colleagues, and will also need to be able to speak English
Solid computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel
Post-secondary studies in Shipping, Logistics or Nautical Science is meritorious
Work experience within maritime industry is meritorious
Important to person job fit:
As a person, you have a strong sense of details. Your are also very service-minded and have ability to build sustainable work relationships.
Even though it 's preferably with experience of work on a planning desk / operations desk before, it is not a mandatory requirement and we could also be looking for an experienced service planner/administratior or the like, whom we could train for the role.
About the position
The assignment is as consultant with employment at Adecco. Start will be in May and initially last until October, with the possibility of extension.
Working hours are according to night shift.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Operator, operations desk, dispatcher, planning desk, shipping, forwarder, night shift, maritime industry, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5691700