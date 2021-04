Operations Planner / Dispatcher, night shift - Adecco Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg

Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-14About the positionAs night shift Operator your general Area of Responsibility are planning of tugs movement and dispatching, and gather correct data on vessel calls to ensure correct invoicing.Your main tasks will be:Receiving pre-advises and orders from customers and agentsDispatching of tugsMonitor crew working hours.Overall short-term fleet planning and optimization of tug movements to reduce bunker consumption etcCoordinate vessel calls with agents, terminals and other stakeholders for timely service and a positive customer experience.You may also, in cooperation with crewing department or Operations manager arrange additional crew during for example job peaks or illness among crew. As well as chartering of external tugs when necessary.QualificationsExperienced in organising, planning and communicating, in a professional positionAble to speak both with Swedish and Danish colleagues, and will also need to be able to speak EnglishSolid computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Outlook, Word and ExcelPost-secondary studies in Shipping, Logistics or Nautical Science is meritoriousWork experience within maritime industry is meritoriousImportant to person job fit:As a person, you have a strong sense of details. Your are also very service-minded and have ability to build sustainable work relationships.Even though it 's preferably with experience of work on a planning desk / operations desk before, it is not a mandatory requirement and we could also be looking for an experienced service planner/administratior or the like, whom we could train for the role.About the positionThe assignment is as consultant with employment at Adecco. Start will be in May and initially last until October, with the possibility of extension.Working hours are according to night shift.Contact detailsIf you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se Welcome with your application!KeywordsOperator, operations desk, dispatcher, planning desk, shipping, forwarder, night shift, maritime industry, Gothenburg, Göteborg, AdeccoVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-14Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23Adecco Sweden AB5691700