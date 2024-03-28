Operations Manager for Expat position in United Arab Emirates
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
We are now looking for a dedicated and hands on leader with international and support experience to lead our Support Operations team in Abu Dhabi. Are you the one we are looking for?
Your role
Are you a leader with high ambitions and a wish to improve the ways of working? Do you have the ability to lead and develop our excellent team of employees and managers? We are looking for a leader that can inspire and motivate others, who seek progress in the everyday work. Our focus is building strong teams among our employees and we wish you to continue that journey.
The Operations Manager is to be responsible for the performance, execution and development of the In-Service Support Contract of the Global Eye Special Mission Aircrafts delivered to the customer. You will be part of Saabs operations in the UAE and stationed in Abu Dhabi to lead an operational support team in an international AEW- (Airborne Early Warning) Project within Surveillance. The support team organization consist of approximately 60 employees and includes Saab specialists on Aircraft platforms, Radar, EW and Mission systems, Communications and Ground systems.
The Operations Manager is the prime point of contact with the customer regarding performance and availability in the support contract and responsible for operations of Airborne Surveillance Support business in UAE. As a Line Manager, the Operations Manager is also responsible for the financial performance of the contract, team development and overall working conditions of the support team including work environment, safety and local regulations.
You will be part of the Saab UAE management team and in the Program Support management team. This means that you will have dual reporting lines. The professional interface also consists of Saab Program Manager and Back-office function, Customer representatives on different levels and Legal and Compliance functions.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with great leadership skills and an exceptional drive. You have the ability to execute leadership in a way that promotes diversity among all teams.
To qualify for the role, you should have the following:
* Excellent business understanding, costumer orientation and skills to combine strategic thinking with operational actions
* Great communication skills and an ability to generate energy
* Proven ability and interest in leading management teams and employees
* Bachelor degree in business oriented-, technical -, economics-, or legal subjects
* Excellent skills in written and spoken both Swedish and English
* Experience of managing blue collar is meriting
Our employees are our most important assets; therefore, it is important that you share Saabs values and work with culture related areas both on a strategic level and on a more hands on level. Saabs guiding principles are Trust, Expertise and Drive. As a manager we expect you to reflect these values in the day-to-day work.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
Please note that we will accept your application in either Swedish or English.
