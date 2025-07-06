Operations Manager
What's the role
Leading operational activities for Sweden and Denmark in coordination with all partners, you will support customer journeys and drive a positive customer experience. As the Operations Manager your main responsibility will be to create a stable operational environment in warehousing and distribution. You will continuously identify opportunities to improve performance across all operational processes and set as well as lead operational goals within regional targets during the planning period. The role also involves spearheading continuous improvements in the operational area, enhancing customer experiences, and developing tailored solutions for specific customer needs. Furthermore, you will be instrumental in supporting the Order-2-Payment journey along with other customer journeys through specific initiatives and projects.
What does the role involve?
Create a stable operational environment in the areas of warehousing and distribution.
Identify opportunities to continuously improve the performance in all operational processes.
Define and lead the operational goals in the planning period within regional targets.
Lead continuous improvement in operational area
Drive a positive customer experience and develop solutions for specific customer needs.
Support the Order-2-Payment journey and other customer journeys with specific initiatives and projects.
Support Logistics Manager in strategic direction of logistics and target setting.
Operationalise Logistics strategies and drive related projects and initiatives.
Collaborate closely with the warehouse manager of the Arlöv warehouse:
Drive the optimization and reduction of operational costs in line with productivity targets.
Recruit, hire, train, and retain for all levels of operating personnel.
Manage workforce through the performance management process to build and maintain a high-performance staff.
Ensure management of the operations to achieve the required operational quality and service to optimum costs
Manage the related KPIs and report regularly to top management
Ensure all Health and Safety requirements are fully met.
What you need is:
Experience in warehousing, distribution, and international logistics (3-4 years)
Knowledge of Hilti Supply Chain
Strong analytical and strategic skills
Fluent in English
Ability to lead and delegate, providing hands-on support when needed
Organized, proactive, and result-oriented
Effective communicator, persuasive, driven, and able to coach across the organization
Persistent in achieving goals despite obstacles
Team player with high integrity, strong relationship-building skills, and responds to problems urgently
Inspires by setting a good example. Coaches, trains, and motivates team members. Builds competent and energized teams
Non-negotiable criteria:
Management or Supervisory experience
Communication skills
Fluent in English
Please know that an internal candidate has already been identified as a match for the role. If you have any questions or need support with your application, please contact SETeamRecruitment@hilti.com
