Operations Manager
2024-04-04
Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to further develop your operations and communications skillset and also get an insight into the deep-tech industry?
AdamantQ is an innovative start-up dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art diamond-based quantum technology. In collaboration with our industry network and partners, we are poised to commercialise our unique diamond-chip systems for terrestrial and satellite-based infrastructure.
To help us grow and execute we are looking for an Operations Manager with excellent communication skills for our small but dynamic team.
Primary job responsibilities
Oversee day-to-day business operations
Work closely with the CEO and solve problems as they arise
Oversee compliance with laws and regulations and ensure required legal and regulatory documents are filed and maintained, concerning corporate governance, HR, manufacturing, and import/export rules
Manage scalable internal documentation, dissemination, and archiving systems
Manage accounting and budgets in liaison with executives
Assist with financial planning, forecasting and internal auditing
Manage onsite facilities and oversee staff to ensure compliance with best-practice work regulations and company procedures
Coordinating and writing grant proposals as well as building out the company communication channels and be a resource for marketing and sales materials.
Assist with team building, possible recruitment, and the development of staff competency and knowledge transfer.
About you
We think you're interested in startup operations and that you've had roles in either operations, project management and maybe communications before. We need you to be a self starter and used to solving problems. We would be very impressed if you'd also written a few (successful) grant proposals and have a proven record of small business administration.
About the position
Our company language is English but we believe Swedish is essential for compliance work, if you have a limited level of Swedish let us know how you've been successful to bridge that gap in the past. The position is a full-time position starting August 2024, but for the right candidate an extension into a permanent position could be possible within our growing team. Our office is in Lund and we offer hybrid work solutions. We also offer pension contribution ("tjänstepension") and a health stipend ("friskvårdsbidrag").
If this interests you please submit your resume and cover letter to our e-mail address with the subject line "Operations Manager".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-04
E-post: info@adamantq.com
(org.nr 559362-9552), https://adamantq.com/
