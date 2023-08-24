Operations Manager
2023-08-24
When joining PerkinElmer, you select an experienced and trusted leader in scientific solutions, with the support of a global service network and distribution centers, providing the right solution, at the right time, to meet critical customer needs. With over an 80+ year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver our broad portfolio of analytical solutions, and OneSource services.
Job Title
Operations Manager
Location(s)
AZ Gothenburg (Sweden) - Customer Site
Operations Manager
PerkinElmer provide technical and scientific support services to pharmaceutical companies with our OneSource Enterprise offering. We are currently seeking an Operations Manager to lead, support and develop a team of 20 service engineers based on our client's site in Molndal.
You will be a key member of the site leadership team building the relationship with our client and ensuring delivery of excellent service with a focus on continuous improvement.
Main duties:
Lead the daily operations and development of staff
Drive and develop the team and business relationships with the customer in line with the account leadership team objectives.
Support the planning and execution of the team deliveries
Lead change and improvement work
Responsible for budget and service delivery objectives
Compliance in quality, health, safety and occupational health and safety, including reporting and preventive health and safety measures.
Work closely with customer and suppliers to develop strong working relationships.
Requirements:
Relevant technical training and have at least 5 years of practical experience
Previous experience of working with technical service deliveries (ideally within life science)
Leadership experience with direct personnel responsibility and experience of leading through others
The ability to build strong relationships, both internally and externally and is communicative
Experience of improvement work and process development (Lean)
Good computer literacy within the Office package
Documented experience in finance
Very good oral and written proficiency in Swedish and English
Please note that a drug test and background screening will be required.
6-months probation period is standard.
Competencies:
Customer focused
Solutions orientated
Flexible and responsive
Collaborative
What we offer you:
Great team spirit and opportunities to make a difference
