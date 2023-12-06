Operations manager - Laholm
2023-12-06
About the role
As an Operations Manager you will have the opportunity to join a global leader in innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biologicals for agriculture. You will be working closely with a dedicated team to help lead day-to-day operation and maintenance of all operating systems, scheduling of production, and general operation of the facilities as well as planning for future expansions and wastewater management. Managing issues, all production parameters as well as reviewing pertinent laws and regulations and permit negotiation will also be an important part of your responsibilities. In collaboration with the whole team, you will contribute to the design and operation of new extensions of the treatment facilities in addition to developing long-term plans and evaluate team productivity and accomplishments.
In your role as Operations Manager your main tasks will include:
* Implementing and maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) for production, maintenance, and laboratory operations.
* Managing capital expansion project through adherence to corporate and local requirements.
* Maintaining chemical inventory and monitors processing systems daily.
* Assisting in troubleshooting plant process issues and equipment repairs.
* Ensuring compliance to corporate and local environmental health, safety and sustainability requirements.
* Supporting and working with scientists, management, plant engineers and other employees in the study and development of new processes and various environmental projects.
* Monthly reporting of inventory, expense, and operations key performance indicators to key stakeholders.
* This position requires up to 25% travel, including visits to other company sites globally.
The role as Operations manager is a full time position that starts with 6 months ' probation period. The position is a direct recruitment, located in Laholm and with possibility to start upon agreement.
About you
We are looking for a candidate with a demonstrated experience in leading change, with the ability to understand complex problems and explore alternate solutions. It is highly important that you are results-driven and innovative, developing long-term plans and evaluating team productivity.
Furthermore, we see that you are self-assured, maintain a positive attitude. Your strong interpersonal communication skills will be of high value to establish and maintain effective relationships with team members, management, vendors, and external stakeholders. Fluency in both spoken and written English is essential for this role, as well as the ability to communicate in Swedish.
Key requirements for the position:
* BS degree in a manufacturing science, engineering science, or basic science.
* At least 7 years of development and/or manufacturing experience.
* Proven experience in managing capital expansion projects, demonstrating adherence to corporate and local requirements.
* Experience leading production improvement processes in a factory setting, showcasing tangible results.
* Familiarity with environmental health, safety, and sustainability requirements and the ability to ensure compliance.
* Experience in managing contracts for operational support, including equipment procurement, utility contracts, and service providers.
* Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process,
you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter: Rahma Mallek via e-mail: Rahma.mallek@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
