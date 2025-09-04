Operations Leader - Hvdc C&c Site Management
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
The HVDC Construction & Commissioning department is currently seeking an Operations Leader to join the Site Management team in Ludvika, Sweden. This role will involve driving the operational efforts of the department and the C&C organization. The position offers an opportunity to be part of a global and international team. Dedication, ambition, and a positive attitude are the most critical factors for success in this role; therefore, we encourage all interested individuals to apply, even if they do not meet every requirement.
The role is a fixed-term contract of one (1) year, with the possibility of transitioning into a permanent position.
Join my team in Ludvika and take the lead in driving global HVDC projects! As Operations Leader, you'll be the key force behind our site operations, shaping the future of sustainable energy transmission. - Hiring Manager, Guillermo Gonzalez
Your Responsibilities
Oversee the inception, execution, and completion of internal projects, initiatives, studies, analyses, and various tasks necessary to ensure the department's operational and functional deliverables.
Maintain and adapt processes related to the Site Management discipline.
Address and resolve critical issues within the Site Management discipline, ensuring the distribution of knowledge among the Site Management team.
Identify and drive continuous improvement processes, new initiatives, and quality enhancement items, and ensure the effective dissemination of applicable Lessons Learned.
Collaborate with other departments to align processes and interactions required for Site Management tasks.
Organize and define new trainings and courses to advance the Site Management discipline and enhance team capabilities.
Mentor new Site Managers in the methodologies of HVDC Site Management.
Represent Site Management in discussion forums pertinent to the discipline.
Your Background
Strong project management skills, with the ability to prioritize, structure, and organize tasks effectively.
Excellent communication and facilitation skills, with an aptitude for networking.
Proactive and energetic approach to problem-solving and identifying improvement opportunities.
Task-driven and goal-oriented, with a resourceful and resilient attitude towards handling issues.
Previous experience on an HVDC Construction site and knowledge of HVDC processes, systems, products, and services is advantageous.
Solid understanding of the concepts and tenets of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) in construction sites.
Proficient language skills in English and Swedish.
A university degree is an added advantage, but not a strict requirement.
What we offer
Innovative Environment: Be part of a team that is at the cutting edge of digitalization in the energy sector.
Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Impactful Work: Play a key role in enhancing the reliability and efficiency of critical infrastructure.
Collaborative Culture: Work with a diverse and talented team that values collaboration and innovation.
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager: Guillermo Gonzalez guillermo.gonzalez@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou, Johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com
