Hiber AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-07-06Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do. The platform is available via the web as well as through native apps on iOS and Android.About the JobReporting to the CTO and part of the Tech Team, you will work together with Architects and Developers to further optimize the infrastructure underpinning the Hiber platform.Responsibilities:Be an active member of the tech team in all it's purposesEnsure cost-efficient delivery of servicesBuild infrastructure with code using automation frameworks such as Terraform and CloudFormationEnsure that the cloud services platform has low latency, stability, scalability, and is generally optimized and secureFocus on system troubleshooting, security, monitoring and maintenance, and communicate and address changes in system health and performanceAutomate deployment with CI/CD pipelines and Docker/Server-less container orchestration to ensure we can safely and effectively launch new features and patchesKeep up-to-date on cloud, security, networking trends, threats and evolving standards, and ensure that the infrastructure stays consistently relevantQualifications:Fluent in English, written and spokenMasters degree in Engineering or equivalent educationExtensive experience with AWS, especially CloudFormation, ECS and AuroraExperience with Docker-based orchestration of servicesGood-to-haves:Experience with - hosting React.js and Node.js based servicesAzure cloud platformTerraform or similarPosition information:Full-time, permanent positionReports to CTOCompetitive Salary and Equity Package6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per YearLocation: Gothenburg, SwedenFlexible remoteAbout HiberHiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23Hiber AB5849098