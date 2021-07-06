Operations Engineer - Hiber AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Operations Engineer
Hiber AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do. The platform is available via the web as well as through native apps on iOS and Android.
About the Job
Reporting to the CTO and part of the Tech Team, you will work together with Architects and Developers to further optimize the infrastructure underpinning the Hiber platform.
Responsibilities:
Be an active member of the tech team in all it's purposes
Ensure cost-efficient delivery of services
Build infrastructure with code using automation frameworks such as Terraform and CloudFormation
Ensure that the cloud services platform has low latency, stability, scalability, and is generally optimized and secure
Focus on system troubleshooting, security, monitoring and maintenance, and communicate and address changes in system health and performance
Automate deployment with CI/CD pipelines and Docker/Server-less container orchestration to ensure we can safely and effectively launch new features and patches
Keep up-to-date on cloud, security, networking trends, threats and evolving standards, and ensure that the infrastructure stays consistently relevant
Qualifications:
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Masters degree in Engineering or equivalent education
Extensive experience with AWS, especially CloudFormation, ECS and Aurora
Experience with Docker-based orchestration of services
Good-to-haves:
Experience with - hosting React.js and Node.js based services
Azure cloud platform
Terraform or similar
Position information:
Full-time, permanent position
Reports to CTO
Competitive Salary and Equity Package
6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Flexible remote
About Hiber
Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.
The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Företag
Hiber AB
Jobbnummer
5849098
