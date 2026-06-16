Operations Coordinator within Renewable Energy
Mero Rekrytering AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mero Rekrytering AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Are you someone who enjoys creating structure, solving problems, and making things happen? Do you thrive in a role where you act as the link between customers, technicians, and the wider business? Would you like to be part of an industry that contributes to a more sustainable future? If so, this Operations Coordinator position could be the next step in your career.
About the company
Our client is a global player within the renewable energy sector, responsible for the operation, service, and maintenance of technical assets that play a key role in the ongoing energy transition.
The Swedish organization consists of technicians, specialists, and support functions working together to ensure high levels of operational performance and service quality. This is an opportunity to join a future-focused industry where technology, service excellence, and sustainability go hand in hand.
About the role
As an Operations Coordinator, you will play a key role within the service organization, ensuring that daily operations run smoothly and efficiently. You will coordinate service activities, follow up on ongoing cases, and act as an important point of contact between technicians, customers, and internal stakeholders.
The role combines coordination, administration, and problem-solving in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same. You will support field technicians, manage service-related processes, and ensure that information flows efficiently across the organization.
Examples of responsibilities include:
Coordinating and following up on service cases and work orders
Acting as a point of contact for technicians, customers, and internal stakeholders
Managing administrative tasks and documentation related to service operations
Ensuring that information and requests are directed to the appropriate teams
Following up on customer inquiries and contributing to a high level of service
Supporting the day-to-day operational activities of the business
Contributing to process improvements and operational efficiency initiatives
About you
We are looking for someone who enjoys working in a coordinating role where structure, service, and collaboration are key. You are communicative, proactive, and solution-oriented, with the ability to manage multiple priorities while maintaining a strong customer focus.
To succeed in this role, we believe you:
Have experience from a coordinating, administrative, or service-oriented position
Are comfortable managing multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously
Have a strong customer and service mindset
Have good knowledge of Microsoft Office
Communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing
Experience with SAP or a background in service, engineering, industrial operations, or the energy sector is considered an advantage.
Additional information:
Location: Malmö
Employment Type: Full-time
Start: As soon as possible
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Alice Fredrikson at Alice@mero.se
or +46 70 970 01 91.
We look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7917333-2055390". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mero Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559119-1860), https://jobs.mero.se
211 36 (visa karta
)
211 36 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9965753