Operations Coordinator
2023-01-13
Are you a service minded? Are you a skilled and passionate Coordinator? Do you have exceptional time management skills, good communication abilities, good interest in logistics and and have an understanding of digital marketing? Then you are the right person for us!
We're looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated individual as Operations Coordinator to join our team and help to grow this exciting platform; ensuring close working relationships and coordination between the Call4care AB administration and co-partners, handling the day-to-day activities that ensure smooth, efficient businesses processes and functions.
Call4care AB (Allt inom flytt o städ) is a Jönköping based company and here we work exactly with the cleaning and moving assignments of private and corporate customers throughout the Nordic region but mainly in Sweden. As Operations Coordinator, you are responsible for ensuring the efficient execution of daily assignments bycoordinating between company's subcontractor and administration. Digital marketing specially running Facebook campaigns and UpToDate our social media page will be a part of your job.
Our ideal candidate is a team player, defined as having a driving passion for the work, bringing humility to their job and people interactions, and understanding how their words and actions affect others.
Main tasks
• Lead the engagement of all subcontractors continuously during the day at various stages and meet the challenges that arise during the execution of an assignment.
• Establish solid communication and manage the information flows between the Call4care Ab administration and subcontractors in order to create the best customer satisfaction possible
• Report to the Call4care administration about the progress of target goals and where requested, to negotiate with stakeholder.
• Administrative work in the form of ex. register maintenance and scheduling of our bookings
• Develop and calculate suitable plans based on subcontractors needs.
• Digital marketing of routine activities on social media.
Qualifying factors
• A minimum of 5 years of experience from similar types of tasks.
• Strong knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel
• Strong collaborative and facilitative skills
• Highly self-motivated and proven ability to take initiative.
• Ability to prioritize and multitask with non-prestigious approach.
• Ability to exercise discretion and independent judgment in making decisions
• Fluent in Urdu and English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30
