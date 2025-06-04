Operations Coordinator - Solidsport, Stockholm
Are you detail-oriented, organized, and looking for a key role in a fast-growing sport tech company where you'll combine administration, logistics, project coordination, and customer support? Then you might be the person we're looking for!
Solidsport is now seeking a driven and structured Operations Coordinator.
About the Role
As an Operations Coordinator at Solidsport, you'll take on a broad and varied role where you support daily operations and help maintain structure in our internal processes. You'll report to our Global Operations Manager and collaborate across the organization - from customer support to production. This is an ideal position for someone early in their career who enjoys structure and problem-solving.
This is a full-time, on-site position based at Solidsport HQ in Stockholm (Sthlm 01).
Responsibilities
Administration & Coordination
Assist with documentation, reporting, and general administrative tasks related to our technical platform.
Help maintain structure and organization in our tools and routines and together with our various sports partners.
Project Support
Support internal projects and initiatives.
Coordinate deadlines and follow up on tasks in close collaboration with other teams.
Customer Support
Respond to customer inquiries and assist with solutions.
Follow up on questions and gather user feedback.
Contribute to a positive experience for our customers and users.
We're Looking for Someone Who...
Is organized, helpful, and takes initiative.
Thrives in a fast-paced environment and enjoys varied tasks.
Is a team player but can work independently when needed.
Communicates clearly in both Swedish and English.
Previous experience is not required - what matters most is your motivation, curiosity, and willingness to learn.
About Solidsport
Solidsport is a leading player in the sports industry, specializing in live streaming sports at all levels - from youth teams to major tournaments. We combine technical innovation with top-tier customer support to deliver the best possible experience for our users. Our vision is to empower every team and club, regardless of size, to broadcast their games live and unlock new revenue opportunities.
Application
