Operations Controller
2025-01-21
About ISOVER
At ISOVER, we produce the invisible power of insulation.
As a global leader in insulation solutions, we design, manufacture, and distribute innovative products that may be out of sight but are vital behind the scenes. Our solutions help save energy, reduce costs, minimize carbon footprints, and enhance comfort for homes, workplaces, and communities.
With nearly 100 years of experience and innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of life through high-performance products and services tailored to the needs of our diverse customers-from specification to construction.
About Saint-Gobain
Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility and industrial markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, our integrated solutions provide sustainability and performance in daily life, addressing the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry.
In this way, we contribute to reducing carbon emissions, leveraging resource efficiency and increasing circularity.
Saint-Gobain believes in progress and seeks to be a game-changer that improves individual and collective health and wellness. We are convinced that the solutions that meet everyone's essential needs and allow us to live better together, without jeopardizing future generations, are still to be invented.
Our commitment to reach this ambitious objective is guided by our shared purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".
About the Role:
We are seeking an Operations Controller to oversee all plant-related financial activities for ISOVER Sweden's site in Billesholm. In this role, you will act as a key business partner to plant leadership, driving financial performance, identifying opportunities for improvement, and proactively delivering solutions to business challenges. You will be part of the Nordic & Baltic Operations Controlling team with colleagues across the Nordic countries.
As the Operations Controller, you will manage the financial aspects of forecasts (plans, budgets, and rolling forecasts) for the plant and contribute to maintaining a robust internal control environment alongside plant leadership.
Key Responsibilities
As an Operations Controller, you will:
• Collaborate with leadership to achieve business objectives by:
• * Maintaining accurate industrial dashboards and key performance indicators.
• * Challenging financial results, identifying issues, and proactively providing analysis and solutions.
• * Supporting the plant manager, plant organization, cost center managers, and country controllers with financial studies to optimize costs and processes.
• * Monitoring operating working capital and proposing improvements to mitigate risks.
• Support plant projects such as World Class Manufacturing (WCM) and World Class Supply Chain (WCMS), by computing and validating benefits.
• Oversee capital expenditure:
• * Prepare and evaluate payback analyses for industrial projects.
• * Monitor project completion and budgets and conduct post-realization audits.
• Design and maintain plant standard costs and inter-company prices.
• Ensure the accuracy of financial information in accounting and analytical reporting.
• Partner with accounting departments/Shared Service Centers to manage closing processes, validate accruals and provisions, and ensure accurate valuation of the P&L and Balance Sheet.
• Prepare post-closing financial reports, production cost variance analysis, and monthly performance commentary.
• Reconcile inventory counts, improve inventory controls, and reduce losses.
• Develop and manage plans, budgets, and forecasts for the plant in coordination with local leadership and the Head of Controlling.
• Serve as a key user for the entity's ERP analytical module, ensuring proper business flow design within systems.
• Partner with the plant manager to maintain a strong internal control environment and enforce group policies.
• Deliver accurate industrial reporting for the Group.
Soft Skills
We are looking for someone who is:
• Adaptable and Resilient: Thrives in dynamic environments, steps out of their comfort zone, and embraces new challenges with an open mind.
• Logical and Structured: Skilled in problem-solving, analysis, and prioritization to meet deadlines and achieve targets.
• Customer-Oriented: Understands the needs of internal and external stakeholders, delivers value-added solutions, and continuously improves processes.
Key Technical Competencies / Requirements
Ideal candidates will have:
• Bachelor of Science in Business & Economics or relevant discipline.
• A minimum of 5 years of proven experience in financial control or related field.
• Expertise in accounting, controlling, and cash management.
• Experience from process industry in an SAP environment is highly desirable.
• Proficiency with BI systems for collecting, organizing, and presenting data logically.
• Fluency in Swedish & English (written and spoken) with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Strong skills in analytics, problem-solving, communication, and change management.
• Proficiency in financial modeling and forecasting.
• Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel; experience with financial reporting software.
• Knowledge of World Class Manufacturing (WCM) is a plus.
What We Offer:
• A challenging and rewarding role in a supportive environment.
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• Opportunities for personal and professional development.
• A chance to work in a crucial industry with a dedicated team.
The local will be: Billesholm, Sweden.
Application Process:
Dont hessitate to apply today, as applications are processed continuously. But apply at the latest on february the 23rd. Interested candidates should submit a CV and a cover letter outlining their qualifications and experience. Please ensure all documents are in English or Swedish.
If you have any question, please contact our Head of Controlling for Operations Insulation in Nordic & Baltic Marcus Troedsson at +46 70 855 61 02 or HR Business Partner Jørgen Liberg at +45 3038 5222
Join us to advance your career in a role where you can truly make a difference! We look forward to receiving your application.
