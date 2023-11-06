Operations Controller
Johnson Matthey Formox AB / Controllerjobb / Perstorp Visa alla controllerjobb i Perstorp
2023-11-06
, Klippan
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Johnson Matthey Formox AB i Perstorp
As Operations Controller you will be accountable for the financial reporting within the production and the link between finance, production in Perstorp and Global Operations
What you will do
• Control fixed cost in order to meet budget.
• Provide requested and ad hoc reports to JM Operations Finance Director (Global)
• Deliver Management reports & KPI to Operation Manager & Finance Director in order to management understanding and be able to make accurate decisions in the business.
• Controlling Assets register and Depreciation to secure correct numbers in our BS and IS.
• Coordinate Capex investments and control against approved budget.
• Analyse Costing, both moving and standard, to secure that we have the correct inventory value and production cost in our financial system.
• Ensure that quantity and values on Inventory accounts are accurate and up to date, participating in inventory count is as part of this.
• Analysing Variable cost in production in order to explain major variances and report it to Operation Manager.
• Maintain standard cost prices for OH Cost, UTL Cost and metal accounts in SAP.
• Part of the Johnson Matthey Formox AB finance department and has a joint responsibility to ensure that the departments assignments are performed.
• To assist in budget work and monthly group reporting.
What we offer
We offer challenging and stimulating work in an international environment that supports your own development. We encourage flexible and hybrid working and invest in mental and physical wellbeing of our employees. We offer attractive pension and insurance schemes and many other benefits.
Who you are
You are an experienced Operations Controller and have already worked for approximately 5 years in a similar role as Operations Controller, preferably in a large international company. Furthermore, you are used to working in one of the larger business systems and possess highly proficient Excel skills. Experience with SAP and/or any BI system is seen as meritorious. You both write and speak English fluently. We attach great importance to your personal qualities in this service. As a person, you have no prestige with a humble attitude and are happy to collaborate with your colleagues to achieve results.
We 're Johnson Matthey - Catalysing the net zero transition
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources.
JM Formox AB is the world leader in formaldehyde technology. We develop and manufacture catalysts, supply complete plants and provide technical support to customers worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Johnson Matthey Formox AB
(org.nr 556760-4235)
Perstorp Industripark (visa karta
)
284 80 PERSTORP Jobbnummer
8241086