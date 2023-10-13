Operations Associate
2023-10-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We are a fast growing moving and last mile deliver service company. Now we are looking for our next colleagues. We are looking for new people who want to join our journey and have the world's most enjoyable workplace to go to every day.
So, here we are searcching for a skilled, motivated, and flexible operations Associate to join our team. Are you a hands-on person who strives for excellence, development opportunities and wants to make a significant impact on our company's success?
YOU ARE
Flexible and agile
Natural communicator (you will make many phone calls, when we say many i.e it's a lot )
Team worker (you will frequently support the operations and your colleagues). They will count on you.
Hands-on (you get things done!)
Analytical and data-driven
Result oriented.
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
• Being the first point of contact for our courier/drivers and customers' operations staff
• General operational support during work shifts
• keeping and maintaining logs of our, partners and customers fleet to enhance operational performance.
• recruitment i.e., evaluating candidate
• Assisting with the scheduling of work shift, staffing and support
• Updating and analysing utilization dashboards by performing data exports
• Support the operations by attending to admin shifts.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Business Savvy and entrepreneurial mind set
English both in speaking and writing (any other language is a plus)
Good computer skills (Google Suits and more)
Being experienced with the e-commerce delivery platform is a plus.
Having basic knowledge about vehicle maintenance is a plus (because many times you will be reporting issue to workshops and insurance company)
Start date: As soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12
E-post: HR@MOVIATRANSPORT.COM
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559267-0359)
418 37 GÖTEBORG
Ovädersgatan 10B
8190275