Operations Administrator
2024-03-24
About City TranspoEX AB:
Established in 2020, City TranspoEx AB has quickly established its name in Sweden's transport sector. We pride ourselves on offering cost-effective, on-time, reliable, and secure nationwide taxi operations, moving, and delivery services.
At City TranspoEX AB, we are at the forefront of providing top-tier transportation solutions across a broad spectrum. Our commitment to excellence in service delivery, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency drives us to seek the best talent to join our dynamic team. We are currently looking for an Operations Administrator to enhance our operational capabilities.
Role Summary:
The Operations Administrator at City TranspoEX AB is pivotal in ensuring the seamless execution of administrative functions within the operations department. This role demands a proactive, organized, and detail-oriented individual who will oversee the administrative tasks crucial for the efficient and effective delivery of our transportation services.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage transport cooperation - both internally and externally - from day-to-day operations to strategic long-term planning.
Oversee the accuracy and efficiency of our location partner registry, handling related administrative tasks.
Foster strong partner relations by maintaining regular communication and building trust.
Optimize operational efficiency and quality by scheduling drivers and vehicles for designated routes.
Ensure the organization and maintenance of all operational documents, including but not limited to contracts, permits, licenses, and insurance records, adhering to City TranspoEX AB's protocols.
Work collaboratively with drivers to ensure timely vehicle maintenance.
Coordinate effectively with courier partners, holding regular discussions with managers. Guarantee consistent delivery of promised transport capacities.
About you
We are seeking a solution-oriented candidate. You should have a passion for moving quickly, be pragmatic, and excel in problem-solving.
The ability to balance attention to detail with swift execution
You have a positive mindset and tackle challenges with a smile
You are flexible and open to change
You take ownership of your work and strive to do the best at what you do
You're hands-on and get things done
If you're a passionate and results-oriented individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment, we encourage you to apply!
