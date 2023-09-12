Operational Technology Security Officer
2023-09-12
Why work for Mölnlycke?
As part of Mölnlycke's next level of growth, we are accelerating our value creation, leveraging digitalization with new technologies, data, and a newly created internal IT organization. Looking to deliver increased customer focus, enhanced business collaboration and the adoption of a new DevOps operating model with end-to-end ownership of technology solutions across the organisation. This is a chance to have a real tangible impact within a global business and see how your work directly contributes to the shape of our technological future. You will be empowered to make a true difference, not only for Mölnlycke, but also for patients and health care professionals across the globe.
As part of our technological evolution, we are now looking for a highly skilled Operational Technology Security Officer with a proven track record of having the ability of establishing and improving OT IT related risk-based policies and processes to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities and help improving the practice of OT IT Security at our Factory and Distribution environments.
What can we offer you?
The opportunity to be a part of development and implementation of the global IT strategy including digital vision & mission and digital technology innovation roadmap.
The opportunity to make a positive impact on the healthcare sector by contributing with digital solutions for customers and healthcare professionals.
The opportunity to develop and maintain expertise in relevant areas including business processes, technologies, applications, and relevant data.
An attractive package including annual bonus, pension, health insurance and wellness contribution.
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company with an open, friendly, and fair working atmosphere.
About you:
In this role you will lead our ongoing Global OT/IT improvement program and ensure that Mölnlycke is compliant with NIS2 Directive, and its requirements are addressed within all our Factory and Distribution sites in line with our established ISO 27001 based ISMS.
You will work in close collaboration with Head of Factory IT, Factory Managers, IT Directors, other Security specialists, 3rd party suppliers, and other business stakeholders. This is to ensure that the vulnerabilities and risks at our OT IT environment are understood by relevant decision makes, and mitigation efforts have been agreed, developed, and implemented to reduce OT IT risks. You will also establish, implement, and train people in needed OT IT related policies, procedures, and processes.
You will through various IT engagements, initiatives, and projects educate and create an understanding for continuous OT IT security risks and vulnerability management and drive mitigation efforts to reduce OT risks.
The role is permanent position, is a member of an integrated IT Risk, Security, and Compliance Global Team positioned at HQ in Gothenburg / hybrid. The role is reporting to CISO / IT Director Risk, Security, and Compliance, with a dotted line reporting to Head of Factory IT.
Given Mölnlycke's industry there are very strict laws and regulations to follow, and we expect the role to have insight and understanding of these as well as the alignment to the relevant Mölnlycke policies
Key accountabilities for the role:
Own and Lead the Global OT IT improvement program
Ensure NIS2 compliance in all factory and distribution sites
Set the risk-based OT IT related policies, and procedures
Implement OT IT related Risk management structure
Train key people at OT IT risk and vulnerability management
Subject Mater Expert in OT IT - offer OT IT advisory
Ensure that NIS2 requirements are addressed through our ISO 27001 based ISMS and in practices where applicable
Collaborate with Head of IT Factories, Factory managers, IT Directors, and other stakeholders and decision makers to make them understand the OT IT risks and vulnerabilities
Ensure that OT IT improvements are cultivated at the Factory and Distribution sites
Actively support / lead / follow up on OT IT related audits and improvement actions
Actively contribute to Mölnlycke's Information Security Improvement Program (MISP)
Work in close collaboration with other departments / functions, e.g., Legal, QA, People, IT Service Management, and EA
You will play the key role in implementing, maintaining, and further developing of our OT IT Security concept and NIS2 compliance, both through our ISMS, and in practice through our Factory and Distribution sites.
If all that sounds appealing, then here is what we would like you to demonstrate:
A M.Sc. in IT
Minimum 5 years of relevant security work
Hands on experience of IT Security Services and/or worked in a SOC
Experience of working with Security Incident Response
Experience of working in Factories or Distribution Sites
Preferably experience with ISO-27001, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and ISA/IEC 62443, NIS2
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical solutions company. We design and supply solutions to enhance performance at every point of care - from the hospital to the home proven it every day.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
