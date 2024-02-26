Operational Technology Engineer
2024-02-26
Cultivate Innovation: Join our team as an Operational Technology Engineer focusing on automation!
Production-related IT and automation are important building blocks in our factories' digitalization journey towards Industry 4.0/Smart manufacturing. We are therefore looking for you who can drive innovative solutions and concepts in the field of automation and in production-related IT.
Unleash your potential at Swedish Match
In this role, you will work cross-functionally with our factories, group IT, and Digital Office to develop, conceptualize and implement new technologies.
You will have the freedom to explore and new technologies, and at the same time be the reliable party who the business turns to when discussing automation and production-related IT solutions. You will gain a good understanding of various parts of the business and work closely with colleagues in our manufacturing sites. The role will therefore require travel activity between our factories and other external locations.
You will be a part of a strong team with a great sense of ownership and joy in the innovative work we do.
Are you ready for an exciting job in a developing and stimulating environment?
We are looking for you with a university degree in engineering or has acquired equivalent competence through experience and has deep knowledge in PLC programming.
Since the role will involve strategic projets and concept development, you should have at least 5 years of experience from manufacturing industry within automation. It is an advantage if you have experience in production-related IT and programming, such as Python and VB Script.
Personal qualities
Your analytical approach and passion for technology will help you to succeed in this role.
Since you will be working across functions it is important that you get energy from collaborations, and you are driven by taking responsibility for a functioning whole.
As you will have many stakeholders both within Sweden and internationally, it's important that you feel comfortable communicating in both Swedish and English.
Main Tasks
- Build organizational capabilities within the operational technology area.
- Drive cooperation between the business, Group IT and suppliers to develop the optimal system set up, architecture and standards.
- Provide guidance and act as a mentor on matters related to operational technology towards relevant stakeholders.
- Drive strategic projects within the operational technology area.
- Maintain and develop design guidelines within the operational technology area.
How to apply
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, as we may work continuously with the selection and interview process.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Swedish Match is a listed company on the international market. We develop, manufacture and sell well-known brands of the highest quality in the Smokeless Products and Lights segments. With a flexible, innovative, and sustainable approach, we are working for having the right strategy, people, competences, products and structure in place to quickly meet changing market conditions. We want to maximize enjoyment of our products by minimizing the carbon footprint. With a portfolio of modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products both with and without tobacco that meet market demand. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we are doing.
That's why we who work at Swedish Match are proud to work here - because together we make a difference! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01
