Operational Technologist- DPD
2023-11-07
We are curious, creative, and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first. Join AstraZeneca and apply your expertise in a company that is following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines. We have an exciting opportunity for a talented Drug Product Delivery (DPD) Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist to be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is the organization that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within PT&D is the sole internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast paced environment where flexibility, agility and team work enable us to deliver high value to clinical trials.
We are now looking for an Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist starting as soon as possible with the location Gothenburg, Sweden.
About the position
You will have a great opportunity to learn more about pharmaceutical development working with experienced operators. This role contributes to the packaging of drug products in development phase for clinical studies. All below activities will have an impact on the speed, quality and cost of the AZ development portfolio.
Practical hands-on work in our Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities with dedicated tasks in close collaboration and to support DPD Scientist/Senior Scientist e.g. assisting GMP operators with:
• Preparation of process rooms and equipment before and after clinical manufacture
• Assembly/disassembly and cleaning of equipment
• Primary packing, i.e. packing of tablets/capsules in bottles (manually or automated)
• Secondary packing, i.e. labelling of study material (manually or automated)
• Working according to SHE (Safety Health and environment) and GMP standards
The role is intended to be used in a flexible way to resolve short term bottle necks. The role holder will not become fully qualified as a GMP operator but will be able to carry out much of the work expected from operators under supervision.
Your profile
Preferred experience/requirements
We are looking for flexible staff (temporary positions) with good team working skills. You need to be careful with following written procedures and document executed tasks. In addition, you should have an interest in technique and manufacturing equipment and practical hands-on work.
You must have completed your studies at upper secondary school level e.g. in natural/technical sciences.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca in Göteborg starting in December 2023. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
